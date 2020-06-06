There are two types of people: those who talk about Command & Conquer give goosebumps and the rest of the world. And although it is a fairly long-lived franchise, with some great games and others a little more questionable due to a matter of nostalgia (damn gray hair), in my case that reaction occurs especially when talking about the first titles of the saga. And it seems like a lie, but 25 years have passed since the acronym C&C gave a great push to the genre of real-time strategy.

That is why this morning, when I opened Steam, I got goosebumps when I saw Command & Conquer Remastered, a remastered edition of Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert , as well as its expansion packs: Cover Ops, Counterstrike and The Aftermath. The pack with the titles is already on sale as indicated, on Steam, and also in the Electronic Arts digital store, Origin, in both for the same price, 19.99 euros.

As for the quality of the remasters, although it is true that it obviously retains its original appearance, and just after opening any of the titles it is clearly distinguished that we are dealing with games that are already a few years old, but still a general improvement in the appearance is observed. One could almost say that more than an old game, these remastered versions of Command & Conquer are reminiscent of more current developments with a purportedly ‘retro’ look.

But the good news for the most nostalgic does not end there, since EA has released the source code for both titles under the GPL version 3.0 license., a decision that should provide help for modders and level creators, and even includes support for organizing plugins through the Steam Workshop. A very unusual move, and more if we talk about companies like Electronic Arts. It is surprising and, without a doubt, it is an action to celebrate and, of course, to hope that it will be repeated in the future.

The Command & Conquer remastering has been carried out by the Petroglyph studio. And their work has not ended there, as they have also created their own mod, a Nuke Tank that modifies the game’s Mammoth Tank to fire tactical warheads.

As a single negative point, in a Reddit post describing the open source launch, EA producer Jim Vessella explained that the team has been unable to deliver on a commitment they had made ahead of the launch, as the LAN game It is not yet available to actually deliver the same as the mid-90s originals. However, the feature is expected to arrive in an update to this special edition.

