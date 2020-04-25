In a recent study (Evolution of the covid-19 and economic scenario, Genial Investimentos), we estimated, based on the evolution of the increase in the number of new daily cases of the pandemic in Brazil, that the path of the disease in the country has been less negative than in the Italy, Spain, Germany, the United States and the average of European countries. Based on these data, we estimate that the number of new cases is expected to stabilize in the first week of May. As this is the main condition defined by experts to start easing social isolation, our assessment is that, at least for the country’s average, this could start to happen in the first half of next month.

However, in a heterogeneous country such as Brazil, this flexibility cannot be uniformly implemented, and it is essential to study alternative flexibility strategies for different cities, states and regions, due to their population, geographic characteristics, population density, in addition to the very evolution of pandemic, the availability of beds, ICUs, human resources, etc.

However, because of the politicization of the discussion around the pandemic, the Ministry of Health was practically paralyzed and the debate on when and how to make isolation more flexible was banned. Although in the daily interviews the minister always said that increasing the number of tests, respirators, ICUs, etc., would be essential to fight the pandemic, little has been done in this regard. We waste a lot of time.

The discussion about who politicized the debate, who is right, etc., does not matter at this point. The important thing is that the debate needed to be cleared up so that the country can prepare itself and define a strategy for safe exit from social isolation.

The change of the Minister of Health is a first step in that direction. The new minister adopted an attitude of relative humility in relation to the degree of knowledge of the disease, explaining the little that is known about the new virus, which has led the World Health Organization (WHO) to make primary errors in its recommendations, the different ways in which different countries are facing the disease, the limits of mathematical models that intend to anticipate the evolution of the infected and the dead, and the need for new information so that it is possible to design protocols for coping with the pandemic.

In place of the statement that “science clearly shows that social isolation is the only possible way, that outside of this is a disaster”, the new minister proposes to analyze the data, what variables affect the spread of the pandemic, how to control these and, with that, try to avoid the return of exponential contamination. After all, the terrain is very little known.

We are running out of time. It will be necessary to define whether the supply of beds and ICUs in cities is adequate, the number of people tested (although it is impossible to wait until a sufficiently large number of tests are carried out to start flexibilization), how to scale the flexibilization of population groups and regional, if we start with the youngest, why sectors of economic activity, the return to school should begin with teenagers or children, what is the degree of use of equipment and human resources.

The exit strategy from social isolation must be defined by states and municipalities, according to the Supreme Federal Court (STF). The definition of a plan at the national level would be a guide to be followed by the federated entities, voluntarily. Society gives clear signs that it will abandon isolation on its own if the authorities do not implement an organized exit plan.

Several governors and mayors are already announcing exit strategies – some more careful, others more ambitious. It is up to the federal government to lead this process. According to the new minister, a first plan will be presented in the coming days. It will be a big step.

* PROFESSOR OF THE PUC / RIO ECONOMY DEPARTMENT AND CHIEF ECONOMIST FOR GENIAL INVESTIMENTOS

