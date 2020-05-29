Mexico. — The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) announced that the return to school will be tentatively next August 10.

Preschool, Primary and Secondary would enter classes in case the plans planned by the Health Committee manage to be at a green light in the country on that date.

The SEP holder, Stephen Moctezuma, announced 10 measures for the new normal after releasing the Covid-19 health crisis.

He explained that “they will return (first) to a remedial leveling course that will allow a diagnostic evaluation to detect the level of achievement by girls and boys.”

This course will last three weeks only to conclude the school year and added that the grades of the school year will be at the discretion of teachers with the average of their grades in the first two quarters and the folders of experiences during the pandemic.

The grade for the school year may be finalized since more than 73% of the study plan had been completed, Esteban Moctezuma said.

He said that among the measures in all schools, one is that road traffic will have to be one-way to stop crowds.

It must be guaranteed that all schools have access to water, soap and antibacterial gel, as well as it will be mandatory for teachers and students to wear mouth masks and / or bandanas.

He emphasized that the healthy distance will also continue and recess will be staggered by schedules, even classes will alternate Monday and Tuesday for those of one surname and Tuesday and Thursday for those of another.

