Coming to Pachuca is a rebirth, says Charlyn Corral

MEXICO CITY.

Charlyn Corral was officially introduced as a new player for Las Tuzas. The Mexican forward was grateful for the opportunity that the Pachuca team gave her to return to national football, in which she will seek to shine, after doing so in Europe.

Since I had contact with Pachuca, I never doubted that I wanted to come. They were many years away, demanding the most of me. From a distance I always followed the club despite the time difference, Pachuca has done things very well and has stayed close to the cherry on the cake. All things happen for something, it is a rebirth, to play again and to have that ambition that I had when I left, “he said.

Corral affirmed that he reaches a squad that has a large squad, in which a great atmosphere is perceived, which will be decisive to be able to do things well in the tournament.

We are going little by little, it has many young players eager to grow. I believe that companionship and unity are vital and this team has it and having that we are for anything. We cannot speak now if we have not started to play, “he added.

On the other hand, commented that the treatment he received from the directors of the Hidalgo club, was of the utmost importance in deciding to sign with the Gophers.

For me they count many things, one of the things I decide to come for is because of the treatment, it is an ambitious and innovative club that trusts women, for me that counts a lot. Before treating me like a footballer, they treated me like a human being, “he concluded.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.