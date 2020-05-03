One of the properties he inherited Microsoft Edge from its predecessor Internet Explorer is, without a doubt, the bad image that for many years dragged the Microsoft browser. Those of us who already comb gray hair still remember the brutal confrontation between those of Redmond and the one that at that time seemed an unbeatable rival: Netscape. Then came Firebird (which later became Firefox) and, of course, the arrival of Google Chrome, completely eclipsing the rest of the opponents.

The sum of some somewhat questionable actions (I especially remember Frontpage generating pages that skipped HTML specs with specific functions of the Microsoft browser) added to some important oversights in security, served to cement a lousy image that, despite being in Redmond, was a travel companion throughout the life of Explorer and that has also accompanied Microsoft Edge for years.

Aware of this, the company has just released a beta of Microsoft Edge for its Insiders, and by reviewing the list of what’s new we found that it includes some new features, including certain improvements in the field of security related to SmartScreen. More specifically, with the detection and blocking of potentially dangerous sites and downloads.

To go into detail, the security improvements mean that, from this new version, SmartScreen already has the ability to block malicious elements that make use of ClickOne or DirectInvoke, two functions designed to make certain common procedures more comfortable and faster, but which can be exploited to attack systems even in conditions in which the average user considers that they are safe.

ClickOnce allows developers to create Windows applications that can be installed with one minimal user interaction and that, as a general rule, they are secure updates. For its part, DirectInvoke technology allows an application open a file directly from the Internet instead of downloading it to the local file system first.

So, as you may have already assumed, this improvement means that, from now on, all Microsoft Edge operations using these technologies will be previously supervised by SmartScreen. And if the security system detects that they are a threat, after checking it in its database, it will block them before they start, thus avoiding the risk they may pose to its users.

Undoubtedly, both functions are very practical in a secure environment, and therefore it is interesting to keep them in Microsoft Edge. However, and given that can be used for malicious purposes, this update was more than necessary. Thus, although today it is still in beta, we will have to wait with open arms for its arrival as a stable version.