Coming out of the shower, Yanet García proclaims herself the queen | Instagram

The beautiful ex weather girl, Yanet García, there is not a day that is not filled with compliments from his millions of followers and without a doubt this time he even managed to take even the sighs of social network users.

As you may notice, the fitness girl She is one of the Mexicans with the most followers on the Instagram social network, having accumulated almost 14 million and now she wants to try her luck in a new social network.

This is how Yanet García sweeps the OnlyFans social network today, since he leaves nothing to the imagination with his spicy photographs.

It may interest you: Yanet García is shown in an elegant red dress. Precious!

And in fact a few days ago it was announced that the conductive it has become the first Mexican to obtain a millionaire figure from the platform.

On this occasion we will show you a photograph that is surely part of said platform, however, in the social network of the little camera he had to be a little more careful and showed almost nothing, but of course he left very little to the imagination of his followers.

In it we can see her in the foreground apparently coming out of the shower, as she can be seen with a towel on her head and covering her figure with her hands.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH OF YANET GARCIA.

YOU. ARE. A. FUCKING. WHAT IN. Start acting like one “; wrote the actress in the publication.

This is how with those unique curves that everyone loves, the influencer he indulged his followers naturally from his warm room.

It may interest you: Charms in colors, Livia Brito adorns the beach with her beauty

In a way, his followers were stunned to be able to see the television presenter in such a casual, uninhibited and natural way, since the fact that he has such a unique personality with his sympathy, is that he has managed to make the most of them fall in love. of 13.7 million people.

It is worth mentioning that in social networks some photographs were leaked that are part of its content in the material, you can see the “Weather Girl” posing topless or in a small l3nc3ría.

In addition, as if that were not enough, with just a few days, the driver obtained thousands of subscribers who paid $ 20 a month, equivalent to 400 pesos.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

The truth is that the famous host originally from Santiago, Nuevo León, has known perfectly for several years that she is one of the favorites of Internet users, causing a stir with each photograph or video where she comes out wearing her charms in little outfits.

On the other hand, if you do not want to miss any of the content of Yanet García and the projects in which she is, we suggest you follow all the social networks of the model and also our page so that you find out absolutely everything.

The native of Monterrey over the years has been characterized by showing off a curvy figure that raises sighs to Internet users and viewers, who fell in love with her charisma and of course sympathy when, without neglecting the sensuality that the young woman from 30 year old projects.

It may interest you: Failure in Televisa!, They assure program could go off the air

And it is thanks to her great talent in front of the cameras as well as the spectacular beauty and figure that she possesses, the presenter of the weather and influencer, Yanet García, is one of the most followed women in Latin America, so it is not strange that on a daily basis the former Televisa collaborator, paralyze social networks with her images.

However, in recent days it has received a lot of criticism for the content it has uploaded, as they assure it is exactly the same as the one previously shared on Instagram and for free.