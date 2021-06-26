“Coming ninth gives us the chance to score good points”

06/26/2021 at 7:29 PM CEST

.

The Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine), double Formula One world champion, who will start ninth this Sunday at the Styrian Grand Prix, the eighth of the contest, said at the Red Bull Ring that he is “very happy“, because that square on the grid gives him”the possibility of scoring good points“.

“It was a qualification stressful, no margin for error, due to the reduced spaces and the limits of the track in the last two corners of the circuit “, explained Alonso, 39, who, after two years absent, returned this season to Formula One with the team with which he celebrated his two titles (2005 and 2006, of that Renault).

Enjoy the entire Formula 1 season on DAZN. Sign up and start a free month. Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

“There is always room for improvement, but I am very happy to be back in the top ten and to have finished ninth. That gives us the chance to score good points tomorrow, “said Alonso this Saturday after qualifying for the Styrian Grand Prix.

“Our forecasts indicate that it could rain, so everything seems somewhat unknown with a view to the race; but we are ready for any kind of conditions“said the double Asturian world champion at the Red Bull Ring. .