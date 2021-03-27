“Coming is a real respite”

With the population confined to home and the European borders closed. In this scenario, Easter 2020 arrived in Spain in the middle of the first wave of the coronavirus. A year later, citizens face a radically different Easter, but still far from the traditional ones: they will be able to go out, although they will have to settle for doing it in their own community because of the perimeter closure. These restrictions, which have conditioned travel since the start of the pandemic, have suffocated the tourism sector, which see foreign travelers a breath of fresh air during these holidays.

In the midst of this paradox that allows the entry of international visitors, but not the movement of Spaniards, highlights the arrival of Germans who choose Mallorca as their destination to spend a few days of rest, captivated by the combination of crystal clear waters, wild nature, culture and an exceptional climate. To all this, there was the incentive of not having to undergo a COVID-19 test before returning to their country. However, the recent ups and downs of the Merkel Government and the new obligation to present a negative PCR threaten their holidays in the Mediterranean and, therefore, the benefits of the sector.

Among the German travelers who have already begun to enjoy a few days on the island are Michael and his girlfriend, who chose it as a destination due to its low accumulated incidence and because of the facilities to return to their country. They ensure that the stay, in which they have been able to walk through nature, ride a bike and discover the corners of Mallorca, supposes a “respite” from the strict measures in force in Germany and allows them to “forget” part of the coronavirus. In this sense, the safety and scrupulous compliance with the rules stands out: “I am more afraid of being infected in my city than here.”

Faced with the latest changes adopted by Angela Merkel’s Executive, who on Wednesday rectified her announcement on Tuesday to close the country at Easter, Michael confesses “very angry.” “One week they say one thing and the next the opposite. They make decisions without regard for legality and they give very little information, “he protests. However, he acknowledges that they are” calm “because they return before the mandatory nature of having a PCR to enter the country takes effect on Tuesday.

About these travelers, it is pronounced to 20 minutes Álex Fraile, spokesperson for Pro Guides Mallorca, who details that indeed “German tourism has been reactivated above all”. “There are two tour operators that are basically bringing in the flow of travelers of this nationality: Alltours and Tui above all. It seems that the campaign is a success. I have read that there were hotels in Cala Ratjada that were going to anticipate their opening and I have evidence that there is another that has been opened in the Palma Nova area for Germans, which is not usually an area that they usually frequent. That means that they have had enough demand and have had to expand capacities “, he adds.

In a situation similar to Michael’s, there are two sisters from Hannover who traveled to Mallorca to “escape” and because it was “the only place” where a PCR was not required of them when they returned to their country. “We are very overwhelmed with the COVID situation”, they explain, since Germany has been applying the so-called “hard closure” since the beginning of November, which includes, among others, the closure of bars and restaurants.

It is not so clear what will happen to travel from now on. After the rebound in trips to Mallorca since the Teutonic Government declared that the Balearic Islands were not a risk zone, the Chancellor announced her intention “restrict” vacation travel abroad for the pandemic, although he admitted that there are “notable legal problems” in trying to implement its ban. For their part, these two sisters hope that they will not have any problems when they return.

On this position of the German Executive, Friar expresses himself, who affirms that the general concern is what could happen to Germany, because, if Merkel imposes tougher restrictions, “it would hurt a lot”. “Another issue that people are considering is how it will affect the closing of the interiors of bars and restaurants that have been decreed again now, how that tourist who at five in the afternoon is going to meet with everything closed, “he deepens.

Although she considers that PCR’s request when returning from vacation will not have a great impact on the influx of Teutonic visitors, the Pro Guía Mallorca spokeswoman does believe that Merkel’s decision is key. Along these lines, he emphasizes that there are “a great uncertainty” and points out that there are many companies -such as travel agencies or bus companies- that have taken people out of the ERTEs and hotels that have opened before the arrival of Germans, so a restriction on the movements of these tourists could be “dramatic “. “It is all very uncertain,” he insists.