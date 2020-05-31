The story behind Batman’s origins is almost as interesting in real life as it is in the comics. Bat Man is born from an original idea by Bob Kane, who had little more than a name, and his regular collaborator Bill Finger, who designed both the costume and the story of Bruce Wayne. A name that, incidentally, is not accidental at all.

It took Finger decades to earn the accreditation he deserved for the creation of Batman, who not only gave him his iconic bat suit, but also gave him an identity.

Bruce Wayne was born from the investigation of both authors of different characters in history who were heroes of his time, which in itself symbolizes the unyielding personality of the Dark Knight.

His first name comes from the famous Scottish warrior Robert the Bruce, who moviegoers will remember for being the companion of William Wallace in Braveheart. Interestingly, it was Bruce who was nicknamed Braveheart after being crowned King of Scotland, and not the character of Mel Gibson, whom he ends up betraying in the movie. The Robert, was the true hero of that story that was king of Scotland from 1306 to 1329.

As Screenrant recalls in Bob Kane’s autobiography ‘Batman and Me,’ Finger wanted to give him a name that was associated with the nobility to emphasize Batman’s millionaire playboy facet, and he chose Robert the Bruce for his ties to Scottish royalty. However, it was Bob Kane who chose that the warrior’s surname be in this case the name.

The surname of the influential Gotham family is credited to Kane, in one of his few original contributions. For this, he turned to the history books of the United States until he discovered the ‘Crazy’ Anthony Wayne, who earned his epithet for the ferocious way he had to fight the British in the American revolution.

‘Crazy’ Wayne is in fact the ancestor of Batman himself, as revealed in a 1960s DC comic, in which the Dark Knight himself travels back in time and meets the real historical character.

https: //static3.srcdn.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2020 / …

Thus, Bruce Wayne bears the surname of two revolutionaries, one Scottish and the other American, both of good family, who were not afraid to give their lives for what they believed was fair and necessary. Something that Batman himself has amply demonstrated in his long career against crime.