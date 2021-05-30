COMICS: Review of There’s Something Killing Children

There is something killing children. In a small town in the American Midwest, something is attacking children, and the only solution is a rude and cute teenager. We welcome Erica Slaughter, the new hunter!

In Archer ‘s Peak the children are disappearing, and the only survivor speaks of monsters. The police think he’s traumatized, but not Erica. The sinister teenager who just arrived in town knows that monsters are real, and her job is to kill them. The new series by James Tynion IV, There is something killing children, comes to Spain from the hand of Planeta Cómic, and will not leave anyone indifferent.

Our parents told us stories of dark and evil beings, who ate naughty children, they taught us with the stories the correct behaviors in society, justice, love, and other high concepts. What they did not know is that those stories that they transformed into moral tales were real warnings, because monsters exist. And only a cheeky, sinister millennial with very bad drool can save our asses. Erica Slaughter, that may not be her real name, but monster that crosses her path, monster that palm.

James Tynion IV turns the origin of tales, legends and creepypasta upside down and makes it what we fear the most, that there is something worse than us out there. The scriptwriter returns to develop an independent series and makes it clear that his is the characters and the relationships. His developments are incredible, and the plots always get complicated, giving surprises and creating tense and shocking situations. But it’s his characters and his depth and his psychological development that always stand out. He has no problem moving back and forth in time to complete his creations, and present a picture that is gradually being completed.

And that brings us to Erica Slaughter, who keeps reminding me of a character from Joss Whedom, for me, she’s the new Buffy. She is the new hunter, millennial style, less cheerful, less flirtatious, tougher and with more trauma, an expert fighter who cannot choose, has to fulfill her mission because someone has to.

There is something killing children is a story of characters, as Tynion likes so much, coral, with characters that are developing. Use flashbacks again but in this case they have less weight in the psychological development of the characters, and more in putting pieces together and giving clues. He does not rule out that in the future he will use them in a way closer to what he does on site like ‘The Woods’, since it is a resource that he likes and knows how to use it making it very natural, without breaking the rhythm or looking like a turn contrived.

The drawing has a clean line with great contrasts in black, but with few defined lines, looking for threatening shadows when the plot speaks of these beings, and pure darkness when they appear. Werther Dell’Edera has a style very close to Tim Sale, he does a great job astonishing the atmosphere of a depressed town, which also has to deal with a great drama such as the death and disappearance of its children, its future. Its pages are full of darkness, produce anxiety and claustrophobia, and turn the forests, alive and green, into dark caves with possible enemies behind each tree. An extra hint for color, simple, direct, with direct shading and with pure tones, the Spanish Miquel Muerto knows how to handle his palette, and completes a dark drawing, giving it a color that does not always add light to the image.

