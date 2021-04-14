[CÓMICS] Review of the compilation volume of Knights Temporal

In Temporal Knights, Auguste de Riviere travels through time to stop a sorcerer who threatens reality itself. But his bosses stopped commenting on some details that now threaten his life.

Temporal Knights follows Auguste de Riviere a knight who after the Crusades needed a mission, the horrors he saw, the atrocities committed, weighed on his soul, and redemption was the only hope he had left. A sorcerer, an evil being that threatened his lands could be the forgiveness he was looking for. If time and space had not been crossed in his deed.

With Jane Fool by his side, he now sets out to travel the ages searching for an evil necromancer. But something has changed in so many years of struggle, and he will have to be the one who opens his eyes to what his bosses hide from him, the truth behind his travels in time, his existence, his powers, and that magic sword that it’s useful. And the answers always come at a price.

Behind this tale of knights, magic swords, wizards and time travel, the mind of Cullen Bunn hides

The writer has worked on Marvel (X Men), DC (Superman), but usually does his best work beyond the umbrella of big publishers, and Aftershock has left him plenty of opportunities to do so.

Unholy Grail was a sample of the scriptwriter’s affection for gentlemen, Knights Temporal is the confirmation, and incidentally, that he loves to mix genres, and to greatly benefit the authors who are responsible for shaping and adapting his texts.

With a simple plot, which is further complicated by the structure, the form and the order to pose it, Auguste’s journey begins, with a clear objective: redemption. And for this he relies on strange beings, and a sarcastic companion, Jane Fool. Bunn maintains a good rhythm, and always relies on the mastery of Fran Galán. He does not risk and the plot advances with the action, never allowing the reader to deviate from the reading, so that surprises, although some predictable, always arrive when necessary to boost the adventure again.

The most outstanding thing in this work is of course the work of Fran Galán.

His “Goya The Terrible Sublime” with El Torres, was already the demonstration of all his narrative capacity. His spectacularity and his use of color left a magnificent and terrifying work. In Temporal Knights he returns to taking care of all the work, drawing and color, and leaves a spectacular adventure that does not let breathe, fights where the sparks leave the page, spectacular chases, and with characters so perfectly defined in their physiques and gestures scary.

The passage from one era to another that always seems complicated, becomes easy and organic with Galán. Few people could have gone from medieval to contemporary so easily, but if you add the savage American frontier or the mafia years at the beginning of the 20th century, it’s an incredible job of documentation, detail, and design. Everything fits, and the reading is organic and fast, with risky approaches at times, but from which Spanish is successful.

The drawing

Knights Temporal has an amazing drawing, and that is used very well by Bunn to leave Galán free field writing shocking scenes, full of action and with crazy and expressive page approaches. That is the greatest value that the collection presents, an amazing drawing. The story is careful to present the mysteries and secrets of the plot without being confusing, and the twists are predictable, but no less attractive. Knights Temporal is not a very original work, but it is worked, the bad thing is that it leaves the impression of spending a lot of space in presenting the series, and not in posing long-term plots except the main one, it leaves the aftertaste that they have presented a story that does not have much history.

