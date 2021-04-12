[CÓMICS] Green Lantern Special 80th anniversary

From space to a dark alley in a city on Earth, Green Lantern’s light has been shining for 80 years, and it’s time to celebrate.

As happened with Batman, Superman, Joker and Flash, the Green Lantern also have years, 80 since its creation, and DC brings together the best artists of the publishing house, and recovers the classic authors of the franchise to show the light of all the generations that have worn the ring of will, from Alan Scott to Simon Baz , because, ‘no evil can escape your vigilance!

The first Green Lantern was born without a space character, without science fiction references, he was a magical hero, closer to the pulp in his roots, but with sorcerer powers. After him came the discovery of a galactic body of peacekeepers, ruled by a super evolved race that led them, and up to 3 humans wore the ring, Hal Jordan, Guy Gardner and John Stewart. They came to be exterminated, and were reborn in the hands of an artist like Kyle Rainer, to return to their former glory. They faced the rest of the colors of the spectrum to reveal that their green of will, had antithesis and companions in the search for order in the universe. Until today, in which the Corps compose a rainbow of emotions that converge and compete.

Eighty years of sagas, stories, characters and authors that made one thing clear, the Green Lantern Corps They will always be present to defend the law, and the weak from the worst in the universe. And it is reflected in the dozen stories that make up this special volume, in which the representatives of the Earth have a special presence, but they are not the only protagonists.

The tome

They highlight the episode of Hal Jordan that opens the volume, which with that special, comic and dramatic touch of Geoff Johns, a great connoisseur of the title, brings the rivalry of the pilot with Batman to an end, closing a confrontation that began years ago, when Jordan was transformed into Parallax, and that did not improve even when the space agent returned to normal and his job as a vigilante. With Ivan Reiss making it clear that his style is close to Neal Adams, but completely personal, he leaves us a sample of why Jordan is considered the best of the Lantern, because his spirit is unbeatable, although he sometimes makes a fool of himself.

Dennis O’Neil and Neal Adams’ homage to the Green Lantern / Green Arrow era cannot go without a tribute, as well as Killowoog’s duties as a trainer and Corps teacher. But if any of the stories brings back more memories, it is the one that has the least impact in Spain, the memories of Kyle Rainer. Interesting because it is a stage that we could hardly enjoy, and nostalgic because it takes us back to those 90s that turned the entire DC universe into chaos, and from which all the characters have not yet recovered.

But, above all, the initial story is the most powerful, not only because of its authors James Tynion IV and Gary Frank, but because we are talking about the original Green Lantern, the one that started everything, and that to this day, continues to be an example. in force by DC heroes and for all. Alan Scott, still as great as he was, the JSA powerhouse, the one who embodied all the values, and sometimes flaws, of a generation of superheroes.

The authors

The team of authors covers the most popular times of space policemen, from the classics to the modern creators who renewed and increased the universe of the Green Lantern, they contribute their two cents, oh well: Charlotte Fullerton, Cullen Bunn, Dennis O´ Neil, Geoff Johns, James Tynion IV, Kyle Higgins, Mariko Tamaki, Peter Tomasi, Robert Venditti, Ron Marz, Sina Grace and the artists Chriscross, Cian Tormey, Darryl Banks, Doug Mahnke, Fernando Pasarín, Gary Frank, Ivan Reis, Mike Grell, Mirka Andolfo, Rafa Sandoval, Ramon Villalobos, leave their show of affection for the franchise.

If ECC’s 80th anniversary special issues are usually interesting, in the case of Green Lantern it adds an extra value. A list of Green Lanterns Corps agents and their first appearances, which exemplifies the great imagination of the authors, and that every idea is good for a universe as large as that of DC.

Green Lantern Special 80th anniversary is available for sale at this link.

Author : Charlotte Fullerton, Chriscross, Cullen Bunn, Dennis O’Neil, Geoff Johns, James Tynion IV, Kyle Higgins, Mariko Tamaki, Peter Tomasi, Robert Venditti, Ron Marz, Sina Grace

Publication date : 2021-01-01

Illustrator: Chriscross, Cian Tormey, Darryl Banks, Doug Mahnke, Fernando Pasarín, Gary Frank, Ivan Reis, Mike Grell, Mirka Andolfo, Rafa Sandoval, Ramon Villalobos

ISBN: 978-84-18475-73-3

Number of pages : 136

Description : From 1940 to 2020, no evil will be able to escape its watch. It was 80 years ago, in the Golden Age, that the story of engineer Alan Scott and his encounter with a lantern of a mystical nature was recounted. It was over 60 years ago when test pilot Hal Jordan debuted as Green Lantern in a very different context, that of the Silver Age, with science fiction and the Green Lanterns Corps as a backdrop. And since then they have not stopped adding characters who have carried GL’s torch to the present: Guy Gardner, John Stewart, Kyle Rayner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz … In this commemorative volume, many of the main screenwriters and current superhero comic artists pay homage to those brilliant eight decades of history.

