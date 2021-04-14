[CÓMICS] Cyberpunk 2077 Review. Trauma Team

The dark future of the popular Red Projekt video game extends its world in vignettes. Put your cyber implants to full blast and load up your weapons, this is Cyberpunk!

In Cyberpunk 2077, Trauma Team International will take care of you and heal you, it will care for you, it will look for you and it will get you out of any situation, be it an accident, a shooting, or a war, if you pay the insurance of course. Your employees will take care of everything to keep you comfortable and safe. But what about them? Quiet clients, they are qualified professionals, the client comes first. Usually…

A Trauma Team has to face whatever it is, and above all, make sure the client survives. The customer always comes first, it does not matter if the whole team falls, it is the company’s policy. No one has survived an operating disaster, lost all of their colleagues, and gone through hell to get back to work. No one thinks she is ready, no one knows what will happen, but Nadia cannot live without her job, even though she has taken everything she has from her. The new emergency call will test your mental health, your strength, your recovery, and your loyalty to the company.

Cyberpunk 2077 Trauma Team is a story of war, of stress disorders, of loyalty, of love, and also of hate and violence, of injustices, but, above all, it is a roller coaster of violence and shooting. Cullen Bunn takes care not to let the action leave his characters in the background, many are little more than sketches, because they do not need more depth, but Nadia and her relationships receive adequate attention so that her story explains everything she has suffered the protagonist, where all the suffering comes from, her decisions come from that experience, all of them, the bad and the good.

Miguel Valderrama is a promising young man who has just arrived in comics USA, he has studied design and animation, and that shows a lot in his style.

Spanish has a descriptive style, in which telling what is happening is the main thing, and then adding the beauty of the details, of the accuracy. The adrenaline rhythm of the comic in the middle of reaction is paused with the flashbacks, without changing the page approaches, Valderrama shows a great mastery of the internal movement of the cartoon. A special mention for the color of Jason Wordie, who has faced a future full of darkness, neon and reflections of shots and came out with a great result. The video game designs are here, drawn. Metal and meat come together organically, they are not robots or monsters, they are post-human, cyber implanted to the limit. And it works very well.

For all those who enjoy the video game, Cyberpunk 2077 Trauma Team is an extension of it, with action and a lot of new lore to enjoy. For those who don’t play it, they have a story of post traumatic stress, duty and love, full of action and violence, and with a devilish rhythm.

Cyberpunk 2077. Trauma Team

Url: Panini comics

ISBN: 9788413348377

Number of pages : 96

Description : A new comic, based on the acclaimed video game! Nadia, an assistant at a company known as Trauma Team International, is the sole survivor of a failed rescue mission. After he accepts her next extraction mission, Nadia and her new team find themselves in an even more dangerous and life-threatening situation.

