Comic writer Neil Gaiman appreciates Eternals teaser trailer

This past Monday we received the first official teaser trailer for the film “Eternals” from Marvel Studios. The reactions have not been long in coming, and one of them has been Neil gaiman, mythical that had the opportunity to make a period of comics of the Eternals. We know that Gaiman is not directly linked to the creative process of the film, so he values ​​it from the outside, and as someone with knowledge of the facts.

In a recent tweet, the former writer of the 2006 Eternals comics described a feeling of excitement he had when he saw the newly released Marvel movie trailer. The award-winning novelist continued to share his love for how the legacy of what Jack Kirby created has been passed from author to author over all these decades, and he is proud to have been able to participate in it.

I saw this and was shocked to see how the fire that Jack Kirby lit is transmitted from creator to creator, and continues to burn. I’m glad I was able to touch the flame that Jack lit, in the Eternals, and to have transmitted it.

Of course, reiterate his complete dissociation with the film, because in another tweet he comes to admit that he does not even know if they have been inspired by something from his comics.

I don’t know if something of mine is in the movie. I’m glad it’s happening.

In the comics, the Eternals do not have an extensive history either. They debuted in 1976 by the hand of Jack Kirby. That collection lasted two years, although it did not achieve great popularity milestones either. A decade later, in 1985, the characters would return with a 12-issue stage by Peter B. Gillis. After this, in addition to occasional appearances in other series, they again had another miniseries in 2006 at the hands of Neil Gaiman, which spanned 7 issues and was continued by Charles and Daniel Knauf. The most recent has been the new Eternals series launched this past year. which serves as a “reset”.