Comic Review Daredevil Review, Issue 17

Matt’s days of freedom are coming to an end, after frightening the gangsters in the middle of a meeting with Wilson Fisk and an emotional reconciliation with his friend Spiderman, Daredevil is stunned to discover that Matt Murdock himself joins the defense lawyers of the devil from hell’s kitchen.

Continuous reading (eye, they are coming Spoilers, in case you haven’t read this staple yet, skip this part) revealing that Foggy has called Matt’s twin brother, Mike Murdock to pose as his literate brother and make our hero see that he has spent a long time being the devil from Hell’s kitchen while leaving aside his secret identity. Matt, desperate and without much hope of succeeding in the trial, makes a visit to the attorney general who is handling the Daredevil case to speak on behalf of the hero and propose a deal that would mitigate the possible conviction of our protagonist. Moments later, and clad in his suit, Matt contacts Tony Stark moments before the auction of the land that is going to be auctioned from Hell’s Kitchen, so that minutes later he informs him that he has not been able to get the land and a mysterious company yes. After this blow, he prepares for the day he was afraid would come: the day of judgment, where he will discover that friends and enemies are present.

We are before the staple “prelude” to Daredevil’s trial, in which we will see our hero performing his last tasks to preserve his territory in the best conditions and we will witness how several plans outlined are failed, leaving Matt in the throes of leaving Hell’s kitchen soulless and rejecting any help that his surroundings lend him, to leave us a cliffhanger waiting for the next number.

Regarding characters, this number is centered on Matt, we see his two sides, the devil’s side of hell’s kitchen and his side as a lawyer, leaving the latter in second place, to focus on his most heroic side, taking him to the extreme that this is his only face to end his life possibly in jail. We must highlight Foggy, where his desperation to help his friend leads him to call his brother and able to perform any maneuver that frees Daredevil, who is his partner under the mask.

At the level of script, Zdarsky takes a pause in this comic to stop at the interaction of Daredevil with his surroundings and convey the feeling of responsibility that rests on the shoulders of the protagonist, canceling his friends who are always there to help him we even see him embracing his secret identity as if This is the last time he’s going to hang out like Matt Murdock.

In the artistic section, we have Mike Hawthorne, who does a really good job capable of transmitting the desperation of the situation on the faces of the characters, highlighting Foggy that he is willing to go to the end for his friend or Daredevil himself, who sees his plans fall on deaf ears, On the other hand, it is true that the dynamic scenes of swinging through the city are of a very static cut, they do not transmit any movement.

As a Reader, I recommend this series, where Zdarsky He is giving everything so that the blind superhero returns to his great place, but for now this number has been a few steps lower in quality than what he has us used to.

You can purchase “Daredevil No. 17” here