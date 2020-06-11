With the coronavirus pandemic, Comic Con San Diego had been canceled. But finally, it was announced that the event will be held online and free of charge. Here we tell you on what dates it will take place!

The 50th edition of the traditional Comic Con San Diego it had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it has just been announced that the fiftieth anniversary party will take place online and will be completely free for everyone. For the first time in history, the convention bringing together the best of the world of popular culture will be held through a broadcast.

Comic Con At Home will take place the same days that the convention had originally been agreed from July 22 to 26 and according to the information revealed by Collider journalist Steven Weintraub, he will have panels and live presentations about comics, video games, movies and TV series. The journalist also announced that the convention will have a wide variety of activities and games in which people from all over the world will be able to participate from their homes, this in replacement of the many dynamics that will take place in the absence of the face-to-face fair.

BREAKING: San Diego #ComicCon at Home will be held on the same dates as the previously canceled Comic-Con, July 22-26 and be FREE. They’re promising panels and presentations about comics, gaming, television, film, and a wide variety of topics from publishers, studios, and more. pic.twitter.com/x45hrkPc0U – Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 10, 2020

Comic Con closer than ever

Comic Con at Home will have an event called Masquarede, of which there is not yet more information, but that many suppose will give many fans the opportunity to take their cosplay out of the closet to display it online. Another matter of interest will be the call Online Exhibit Hall where exclusive products, promotions and limited edition collectibles will be offered that can be purchased online.

The organization of this event will allow fans from all over the world to attend Comic Con San Diego from the comfort of their homes. This information has not yet been confirmed by the official channels of the event, but coming from a reliable medium, it is a matter of time for the news to be corroborated and announced in full to the panelists.