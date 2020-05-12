Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

The Comic-Con It is one of the largest conventions in the world, it is held in San Diego for 50 years. This year, for the first time in its history, the event scheduled for July 23-26. The advance of the coronavirus has been inevitable and has added to another of the unfortunate events produced by this pandemic. This is one of the dates that not only fans, but also studios that take advantage of this opportunity to promote their productions and present trailers on their calendar. Above all, it is a place where Marvel, DC Comics, “The Walking Dead” or “Star Wars” they have a great role.

The cancellation of Comic-Con represents millionaire losses for the organizers themselves as well as for the North American film and series industry, due to the number of attendees, merchandising, and the exclusive announcements that are given to it. This has made the directors reflect, that despite the fact that they have already established the dates for next year (from July 22 to 25, 2021) and that they allow the same entries to be used in this edition, they have not settled for it. Many are those who are adapting to the digital environment to create content, even with this event.

Although it is not the same experience, those responsible have decided that it is not fair to be left without an iota of the Comic-Con this year, and has decided to adapt and celebrate it online. This has been announced through your account Twitter and with the hashtag #ComicConAtHome with a video in which ironically they joke about the confinement conditions that will allow us to attend the event without queues, with comfortable chairs, being in the front row with our personalized snacks and also pets will be allowed. No more details have been given in this regard, so we do not know if it will be paid or everyone will be able to access live what they have planned.

The Comic-Con This year promised many surprises, among them it was rumored that the first trailer for “Dune” and of “The Eternals”. Many people also believed that some progress could be seen on the second season of “The Mandalorian”. This can be a very positive experience, since it could allow more interaction with fans and have a greater audience and participants than other years, both for those who are fans and those who do not usually spend their time and money going to this convention or similar events, so it would be an opportunity to retain future clients.

