Comic-Con at Home: Marvel Studios and DC Films will not be present this year either

This year it was announced that San Diego Comic-Con will once again have a face-to-face edition on Thanksgiving Day. That of course does not mean that they will not repeat their famous virtual version known as San Diego Comic-Con at Home or San Diego Comic-Con @ Home. The world seems to be recovering little by little, or at least people already have more confidence to meet again, but that does not mean that there are not people who still prefer virtual events. That would perfectly explain why we will have that kind of Comic-Con again.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Unfortunately for the fans, there is something else that will be repeated this year without fail: the absence of Marvel Studios and DC Films. Deadline (via Heroic Hollywood) announced that the event will be repeated this year and that again neither studio will be present in the 2021 edition. This is alarming if we take into account that both companies have projects in the future. horizon. Apparently they want to reveal their secrets in other different spaces.

It should be said that this does not imply that DC will be absent entirely. The editorial part of the company is going to make an appearance and the television also, although so far it is only known that it is going to talk about Legends of Tomorrow – 100%.

Also read: William Zabka recalls his terrible experiences at Comic-Con

No reason was given as to why they would not be present this time, but you can think that in the case of DC, that is because they are going to host the DCF anDome again in October. The other reason is that both companies could be reserving their ads for the face-to-face Comic-Com on Thanksgiving.

Of course, as it will be the first time in a year that people will be able to visit their family on that holiday, many fans criticized the company for choosing that specific date to hold their event. They gave an official statement on the controversy:

As longtime fans, we have attended many conventions on that holiday weekend. On those occasions we make the decision to celebrate Thanksgiving with our family and the rest of the week with our friends and the families we have chosen.

The reality is that that statement did not appease anyone. Many still think that it was an arbitrary decision that is only going to make many people not want to attend this year’s edition. In general, no one can be blamed for preferring to be with their family.

The problem is that rumors began to emerge that people in the movie world are also not happy to be forced to go to a convention this holiday season. The Hollywood Reporter has told several people in the industry that they are not happy with the event being that weekend. All his sources have been anonymous representatives of studies and that is why, so far, everything said must be taken as rumors. One of them has said that the actors have been “refusing” to go, but that they will not have a choice. Yet another said that:

We would love [ir] to San Diego Comic-Con and we’d love to support it, but what actor or producer is going to turn down the opportunity to spend their first Thanksgiving weekend with their family to travel to San Diego to promote a project?

Another anonymous informant said:

During the pandemic we had Wonder Woman 1984 and The Mandalorian, but what we have not had is a hug from our parents and grandparents. Talents are not going to waste the time they can spend with family members this year of every year. I have no idea what the organizers are thinking about.

Do not stay without reading: San Diego Comic-Con will return in person this fall