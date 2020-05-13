For Comic-Con fans who are still distraught over the cancellation of the July convention, get ready. Organizers are organizing a virtual version for this summer.

In a deliberately vague video, Comic-Con announces what it calls Comic-Con @ Home, no parking, with “comfy chairs, personalized snacks, no rows, and no name tag, where everyone will fit.”

Originally scheduled for late July, Comic-Con was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing restrictions that are likely to remain in place for some time to combat the spread of COVID-19. Organizers at the time of the April announcement spoke of restarting for next year, but did not say what might be Comic-Con’s place this year.

The convention was scheduled to start on July 23, but no specific time frame has been set for the start of Comic-Con @ Home. A tweet from the organizers last Friday said simply, “See you this summer.”

Asked what fans could expect from the virtual convention, spokesman David Glanzer said Tuesday that there are currently no further details to provide.

“Unfortunately there is nothing I can add,” he said. “As I mentioned, we are in the early stages of the discussion. And yes, it is fast approaching, so we have a lot of work ahead of us. ”

When Comic-Con announced its decision to cancel this year’s meeting, Glanzer noted that Governor Gavin Newsom’s instruction had made it clear to organizers that there was no sure way to move forward with this year’s plans.

Although Glanzer couldn’t offer details, the current home version of the sister convention Wonder-Con may offer a hint of what’s to come. The offerings have included panel discussions that would have been scheduled for the live event, an online showroom and a link to an online store that includes exclusive WonderCon merchandise.

“In the coming weeks, we will upload new and exclusive videos, featuring special guests and panels that would have been featured at Anaheim 2020 WonderCon. These videos have been created especially for our WonderCon @ Home section. It’s the best there is after being there, “reads a WonderCon post.

Multiple panel discussion videos were posted, including, for example, one called Mental Health and the Power of Comics with “Dark Agents.”

Meanwhile, Comic-Con staff have been busy processing ticket refunds. As an alternative, ticket holders have the option to transfer their badges to Comic-Con 2021.