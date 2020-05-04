Comic artists mourn the death of his colleague inker Juan Vlasco

▲ Illustration from the comic series Avengers: No road home published by Marvel Comics, with strokes of Paco Medina and Juan Vlasco, who died on April 24.Photo file

Martín Arceo S.

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday May 3, 2020, p. 6

Juan Vlasco, inker of comics published by the American publishers Marvel and DC, died on April 24 of respiratory failure not related to coronavirus, the artist’s family announced this weekend through Jorge Break, in turn creator of the comics Meteorix and Chronicles of Fatima, among others.

According to Break and Jacqueline Orozco, Vlasco’s wife, Vlasco was urgently admitted to a private clinic during the third week of April previous due to appendicitis that led to peritonitis, which ended up creating a generalized infection, so they took him away. to the Belisario Domínguez hospital of the Mexican Social Security Institute, where he died.

The creator’s family, considered by his colleagues the best comic inker in Mexico, specified that his death was not due to Covid-19, but to an infection in the lungs.

Vlasco was born on July 7, 1968. His first publications, at the beginning of the 90’s, were in the series The red beast and Famptoms, by Grupo Editorial Vid, and later he participated in the independent Mexican comic Ransom 4.

He then sought to integrate into the American comic book industry, and published his work in DC Comics’ icon magazine Milestone underprint, ink pen drawings of other creators. In 1996 he went to Marvel, where his first issue was a short story by Blade the vampire hunter, putting ink to the strokes of the also Mexican Omar Ladrönn.

For the next 24 years, he continued to collaborate with Marvel, as well as DC and publishers Dark Horse and Wildstorm. In the first, he dumbed down especially with Paco Medina in dozens of series, including Venom, Nova, Ultimate Comics X-Men, USAvengers and Avengers No Road Home. His latest works appeared in the Ms. Marvel comic.

“It hurts very bastard. He left us the best inker in this country (…) For many of you an artist or co-worker died. For me, my friend died, ”said Break on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Paco Medina expressed in the same social network: “I will be selfish, telling them that for many and very valuable reasons Juanito was for me more than for many. From the years of hard work, I was able to meet more than one man who had a heart of gold and I was able to take that with me. He was my mentor, my friend, my teacher, and my brother.

“Now that I find it difficult to understand that it is gone, I turn to see what we did together and see that detaching its lines from mine is impossible; that I was lucky to hear him, I was lucky to laugh with him. And being so selective with the people who were close to him, he chose me as his brother.

Juan, I can only thank you for taking care of me in the hardest moments and teaching me to think about a better future … Without your company I would not be the person I am now. Thank you for what you gave me, thank you for what you gave us all.

