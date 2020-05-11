Have you heard of comfy style? It is a way of dressing very comfortably, which goes well with this period of social detachment and promises to continue when the situation normalizes.

Sweatshirt, t-shirt, sneakers, loose shorts, loose dress, mule, backpack … Anything that doesn’t tighten, hurt, mark or limit movements is worth it. Be inspired by the visuals of Anitta, Adriane Galisteu, Fernanda Keulla and Isis Valverde:

Adriane Galisteu

Adriane Galisteu often invests in comfy style often. In the look of the photo, it combines orange sweatshirt jacket, loose white shorts and comfortable nude boot.

# ficus1: The sweatshirt pieces can be part of stripped-down looks and even more tidy, depending on their finish and complements. If you want something very casual, bet on the combination with jeans. For a more serious touch, use with blazer or pumps. Embroidered options give more refined air.

Fernanda Keulla

Fernanda Keulla she showed loose baggy pants along with a basic blouse and sneakers, both in white. Liked?

# ficus2: White sneakers are not just for casual wear, like jeans and shorts. It also looks great with a blazer, leather pants, tailoring pants, a dress. And remember to always keep it clean so as not to give the impression of sloppiness.

Isis Valverde

The comfort of the sweatshirt gained even more space in this period of social detachment. But it is not because you are at home that the piece must be the old and punctured one, which was in the bottom of your wardrobe. Isis Valverde bet on two styles, following the proposal of tonalism, when combining yellow and pink.

# StaySad3: Tonalism, the new color block, aims to create color blocks with less obvious mixtures, in soft or warm tones. You can use ton sur ton, analogous colors (blue and green or orange and red, for example) or complementary (pink and blue or yellow and violet).

Anitta

Anitta he wore a black printed T-shirt with two pieces in animal print: sneakers and shorts.

# ficus4: The animal print, especially the jaguar print, is very striking and gives sensuality. To avoid overeating, do not combine it with other very sensual details, such as deep and / or super open necklines.

