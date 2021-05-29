Comfortable win for Italy before the start of the Eurocup

05/28/2021 at 10:49 PM CEST

Italy beat San Marino in a preparatory match for the European Championship. With their sights set on the opening match against Turkey on June 11, Mancini’s men walked and comfortably surpassed (7-0) the last classified in the FIFA ranking.

ITA

SAINT

Italy

Cragno (Meret, 63 ‘); Toloi, Mancini (Di Lorenzo, 63 ‘), Ferrari, Biraghi (Bastoni, 73’); Castrovilli, Cristante, Pessina (Barella, 87 ‘); Bernardeschi, Kean (Politano, 46 ​​’), Grifo (Belotti, 63′).

San Marino

Benedettini; Battistini, Fabbri, Rossi, Grandoni (Vitaioli, 51 ‘); Golinucci, Mularoni (Golinucci, 87 ‘); Tomassini (Brolli, 51 ‘), Hirsch (Lunadei, 51’), Palazzi (D’Addario, 73 ‘); Nanni (Tomassini, 87 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.32 Bernardeschi. 2-0 M.34 Ferrari. 3-0 M.49 Politano. 4-0 M.75 Belotti. 5-0 M. 75 Pessina. 6-0 M.77 Politano. 7-0 M.86 Pessina.

Incidents

Match played at Sardegna Arena.

San Marino endured half an hour. Faced with the obvious Italian dominance, the ‘titani’ became strong behind and even came to generate danger to Cragno’s goal. But of course, the ‘azzurro’ team got to work to leave the game practically sentenced to rest. Bernardeschi, with a shot from the front, opened the can. And two minutes later Ferrari made the second after hunting a rebound inside the area. In a seen and not seen, the crash was over.

The win was signed after the break. With San Marino lowering their arms and Italy having a good time, goals rained down at the Sardegna Arena. LThe doublets of Politano and Pessina, in addition to Belotti’s goal, culminated a scoring festival which served to add rhythms and minutes for the European Championship. A match, which by the way, they could witness 500 spectators.