Comets have a heavy metal atmosphere

A discovery that has gone unnoticed for 20 years

“A portion of the 2I / Borisov spectra shows nine emission lines that are not associated with any species that are routinely or less frequently detected in comets in the solar system. We recognized the detected lines as the spectroscopic signatures of the vapor of atomic nickel, Nor I. “, the experts clarify.

So, with data from ESO’s Very Large Telescope, the researchers also discovered that iron and nickel exist in the atmospheres of comets throughout our solar system, even those that exist far from the Sun. This is the first time that heavy metals, generally associated with warm environments, have been found in the cold atmospheres of distant comets. Quite a surprise for scientists.

Astronomers know that heavy metals exist in the dusty and rocky interiors of comets, but solid metals do not usually turn gaseous (sublimated) at low temperatures, so they are not expected to be in the atmospheres of frozen comets. Recall that comets formed about 4.6 billion years ago and have not changed since then. They are cosmic fossils to study. And, yesAccording to our knowledge, comets in cold space – far from the heat of the Sun – should not have heavy metal atmospheres. But there they are. Nickel and iron vapor up to 300 million miles from the Sun. It is clear that we still have things to discover on the surface of these comets.

At the moment, they estimate that a comet releases roughly 1 gram of iron and roughly the same amount of nickel every second compared to roughly 100 kilograms of water. “As usual, there is 10 times more iron than nickel, and in those comet atmospheres we find roughly the same amount for both elements. We concluded that they could come from a special type of material on the surface of the comet’s nucleus, sublimating at a fairly low temperature and releasing iron and nickel in roughly the same proportions, “commented Damien Hutsemékers, member of the Belgian team of the University of Liège.

The researchers intend to use new telescope technology, such as the ELT Mid-Infrared Imager and Spectrograph (METIS) on ESO’s upcoming Extremely Large Telescope (ELT), currently under construction in the Atacama desert region in northern Chile, to find out more about this mystery.