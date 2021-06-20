Comedy series ‘Trying’ about the complicated adoption process is back

In fact, it adds Spall, people like it because it is the story of an ordinary couple, who belong to the working class and not to an elite, a couple that could live anywhere on the planet.

The second season is now available on Apple TV +. (Courtesy Apple TV +)

“Although the culture is different, the human experience is the same. Even if you watch a series from Mexico or whatever country, there are themes such as pain or betrayal that break your heart, that we have all lived no matter where we are from So it is comforting to see a story like this, even if it comes from another country because one can come to the conclusion that at the end of the day, we are all human, “he said.

A very important addition to the second season of Tryig is the actress. Imelda Staunton, the annoying and perverse Professor Umbridge in Harry Potter, who plays Jenny, a social worker who will assess whether Jason and Nikki go wide to adopt a baby. Having an actress of that caliber in the cast, say the actors, is a great luxury.

Imelda Staunton joins the cast in season two. (Courtesy Apple TV +)

“She is one of the great actresses of her generation, well, actually of any generation. She has great talent, she is a great person, she is funny, she supports in everything and she is even somewhat cynical … She really is very good,” he concluded Rafe.