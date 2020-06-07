A few days ago, ‘Space Force’ was released, a series created by Steve Carrell and Greg Daniels, a proven couple in the genre thanks to the success of ‘The Office’, unfortunately this time the criticism of the specialists has not been so good, that’s why We bring you this list of comedy series that you can watch on Netflix and that we leave at your discretion, if they are better.

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Jake Peralta is a detective from the 99th district in Brooklyn who has a very particular way and full of humor when solving crimes, and not only him, since the different coworkers who accompany him will make you spend evenings full of laughter.

‘The Good Place’

Series played by the great Kristen Bell as Eleanor, a girl who has not behaved very well during her life. When she dies, she reaches a place where everything is joy and good times, but she realizes that she was mistaken for someone else. BY not wanting to be rejected, Eleanor plays along until she discovers that the good place has many secrets.

‘Bojack Horseman’

Animated series that devastated the success it had. Bojack is a forgotten actor who at the time had great fame and knew how to make the most of his life, now he has to live those days full of existential crises and addictions that more than one actor has had to live.

‘Master Of None’

Dev is an actor who is living the American dream, unfortunately for him, he is not characterized by making the best decisions in his life, so he has to face the consequences, in addition to trying to mature on the road and overcome various social obstacles.

‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’

Kimmy is a girl who has just arrived in New York with the idea of ​​improving herself and achieving her dreams in the big city. Little by little, she realizes that it will not be so simple, and that she will have to face a city that is not so beautiful. as I thought.

‘Rick and Morty’

Another of the comedy series on Netflix that is animated, simply Rick and Morty are here to stay, their strange humor and their strange and to some degree complex narrative, has made both critics and audiences fall in love with this series. Each chapter is treated with impressive care, making it interesting from start to finish.

‘Community’

A lawyer faces the difficult situation of returning to the university, where he must learn Spanish and create a study group, each one of the members is very particular, but little by little they become a fairly united group and begin to learn from each other.

‘Modern Family’

One of the most famous comedy series on Netflix since it is still televised on Fox, in addition to having a well-known cast. A production that divides opinions, since you love or hate it, but in the end its audience is happy to see it and there is no doubt that its success speaks for itself.

‘Friends’

We could not finish the list without mentioning a classic, these 6 friends marked an era, and although it ended more than 15 years ago, it is still one of the productions with the most views on the platform, there is no doubt that generations will continue to pass. and this spectacular series will continue on the lips of many.

