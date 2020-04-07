Comedian Ricardo Hill is in serious health | INSTAGRAM

The famous actor and comedian, Ricardo Hill, who is very well known on television for playing Joaquín Lopez Doriga and some other characters in a fun way, is in poor health.

Some actors do not have social benefits and like many of the citizens of this country they live daily. For this reason, and the fact that at this time of global contingency caused the theaters to be closed, as well as the entertainment venues where they are performed, he is unable to work, making him in a difficult situation.

This is what Ricardo Hill is experiencing, who is in poor health at these difficult times for everyone, unable to work to buy his medicines, for which he requires help and many are joining to donate the amount they can.

At the moment, Ricardo is at home and has a COPD problem, with the bad luck of what we are currently experiencing, as he is part of the population group that could be somewhat fatal if affected.

Ricardo Hill is a Mexican actor and humorist, as well as being a well-known voice actor. In the dub, he is known for being the voice of Kaiosama in the Dragon Ball Z franchise, El in The Powerpuff Girls, the Wild cat of the Looney Tunes and Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) in the movie The Shawshank Redemption, among many others. characters of a great and extensive career.

The actor has dabbled in various jobs throughout his artistic career, as a radio announcer and actor, drama actor, actor for television spots and bar shows etc.

He is known for various works in the medium, using his voice to adapt to Spanish characters from the most different and varied television and film shows. His best-known role as a humorist, performing the parody of the reporter Joaquín López Doriga, a journalist of importance in Mexico and who works for the chain Televisa. Like “Joaquín López Doriga” or the “Teacher”, Ricardo Hill is known for emulating in an outstanding way the way of speaking and the mannerisms of the reporter.

Other characters he has parodied are: Jacobo Zabludowsky, Felipe Calderon and David Faitelson among many other public figures in Mexico. It has also been featured in various plays representing the characters as the parody itself.

.