Comedian Paul Mooney, actor in The Buddy Holly Story, lost his life

A legend of the comedy, Paul Mooney, who was known to star in “The Buddy Holly Story” and for his work with Richard Pryor Y Dave chappelle, lost his life at 79 years old.

The charge of making his loss known was his manager, Helene shaw, through a statement to Fox News on Wednesday: “The genius Paul Mooney lost his life this morning from a heart attack. There are many stars in the sky, but there is only ONE MOON,” said his representative.

Through a tweet he also thanked Mooney fans from his official account on Twitter wrote: “Thank you all from the bottom of all our hearts … you guys are the best! …… Mooney World .. The Godfather of Comedy – ONE MOON MANY STARS! .. Everyone in love with this great man .. thank you very much “.

Mooney had many talents in his career in the entertainment industry. The comedian appeared in several films, most notably for starring in the 1979 film “The Buddy Holly Story” alongside Gary Busey.

He also participated in Spike Lee’s “Bustin ‘Loose”, “Brewster’s Millions”, “Pryor’s Place”, “Bamboozled” and “Meet the Blacks”, the latter being one of his most recent works in 2016. He will be remembered for appearing and starring. “The Chappelle Show” like Negrodamus.

The comedian and actor was born and raised in Shreveport, Louisiana, but moved to Oakland, California at the age of seven according to information circulating on the internet. His first big break was working with comedian Richard Pryor writing “The Richard Pryor Show.” He made jokes that made it to “Saturday Night Live” and also wrote for the albums “Live on the Sunset Strip” and “Is It Something I Said.”

Stars took to Twitter on the same Wednesday morning to spread the news and pay tribute to the talented artist. “Paul Mooney. A comedy giant. I remember hearing his album RACE in college and how formative it was. Yes, the jokes. But even more so, the freedom. He spoke freely and fearlessly about feelings and experiences that others found difficult. to express. Let me be really free now. Rest, sir, “tweeted its director, Ava DuVernay.

Other comedians also wrote about it: “RIP the great Paul Mooney. It was an honor to be a student in the back of the room for his evening lectures when I was a doorman in the day,” noted comedian Marc Maron.

Rest in peace the great comedian Paul Mooney.