Comedian Mo Ame Joins Black Adam Cast

After a long season of development, at last “Black Adam” filming officially begins. And with this start of production comes another new cast member. Deadline reports that Comedian Mo Amer has joined the cast. However, details about the role he will play have yet to be revealed.

Amer currently co-stars as Mo on the Hulu original series “Ramy.” He also has a comedy special on Netflix called “Mo Amer: The Vagabond.” In addition, he is scheduled to appear in the upcoming comedy film, “Americanish.”

The actor shared his excitement about joining the cast on his Instagram account with the Arabic phrase “Al-Hamdulilah,” which translates to “praise be to God.” Ramer went on to say that he feels “blessed to be joining this great cast.”

Dwayne Johnson heads the film as Black Adam, the original champion of the wizard Shazam, whom we saw in “Shazam!” 2019. In the comic book universe, Black Adam’s superhuman powers were so immense that he could challenge anyone. However, Black Adam was banished by the wizard for thousands of years after falling from grace.

The Black Adam movie will also introduce the Justice Society of America for the first time in the DC movie universe (we had already seen it on the small screen), and they could even dedicate a solo film to the group. ldis Hodge will play Hawkman, with Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate. Rounding out the cast are Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui.

“Black Adam” is one of the many movies Warner Bros. and DC have in the works based on their iconic comic book characters, such as Batman, Suicide Squad, The Flash, Aquaman 2, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Batgirl, Static Shock and Wonder Woman 3. The company also has television series based on The Batman and The Suicide Squad character Peacemaker, which are coming to HBO Max. Unlike the Warner Bros. catalog for 2021, in which films were released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, the 2022 theatrical releases will be released exclusively in theaters.

The current release date of “Black Adam” is July 29, 2022. Production started a few days ago.

Via information | Deadline



