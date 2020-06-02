Comedian Héctor Suárez dies, his son gave the sad news. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

The entertainment world and all of Mexico is in mourning, Comedian Héctor Suárez dies at 81 years of age. It was through social networks that her son, Héctor Suárez Gomís gave the sad news, and asked for respect for the sad moment they are living as a family.

It was in September 2019 that the family of Héctor Suárez reported that the comedian was free of bladder cancer, and in recovery. However, this morning he lost his life.

“To friends, colleagues and all the media:

With deep pain, we want to share with you the death of Héctor Suárez Hernández ”, began the message of the also comedian, Héctor Suárez Gomís.

“The Suárez family, we ask you to please understand this moment of great sadness that we are experiencing and we also hope that you can respect our mourning.

For us, the father, the grandfather, the brother, the husband, and not the public figure who deserves all the recognition of the artistic family and the media, are leaving.

Give us the opportunity to process this duel and in a few days we can talk with you. Thank you!

Rest in peace, Héctor Suárez. “

To famous Héctor Suárez he is survived by his wife, Zara Calderón; his sons Héctor Suárez Gomís, Julieta Suárez Gomís, Rodrigo Suárez Calderón and Isabella Suárez Calderón; as well as her grandchildren Paula Suárez Gomís, Ximena Suárez Palacio and Pablo Suárez Quiroz.

