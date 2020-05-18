Fred Willard, last February at the entrance of the Oscars.PAUL BUCK / EFE

Fred Willard, one of the most beloved comedians in the American entertainment industry, passed away Friday at the age of 86 at his Los Angeles home of natural causes. Her daughter Hope announced in a statement: “My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the end. We love him very much. We will miss him forever. ”

Willard was known for his ability to improvise dialogue on set and was a four-time Emmy nominee: the top three for his work as Hank in Everybody Wants Raymond (2003, 2004 and 2005), and the last in 2010 for his portrayal of Frank Dunphy, the father of Phil, the character of Ty Burrell in Modern Family.

As an actor, Willard lifted comic characters with a snap of his fingers, knew how to use his face to accompany the texts he recited or improvised. “How lucky that we could all enjoy the gifts of Fred Willard. Now he is with his beloved Mary. Thanks for the deep laugh, Mr. Willard, ”actress Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on her Twitter account.

Curtis knew him for years, because his partner, also a comedian, actor and director Christopher Guest, knew how to squeeze Willard in the cinema. There is no more to remember The expert (1996), Best in Show (2000) (which in Spain was titled Very Important Dogs), A powerful wind (2003), Nominees (2006), Mascots (2016) or This Is Spinal Tap ( 1984), who directed Rob Reiner but wrote Guest. Also with Guest was in the HBO series Family Tree. Throughout his career, Willard acted in more than 300 films and, above all, television series. For half a century he was married to Mary Willard, her husband’s playwright and show writer. Mary Willard passed away in 2018 at age 71.

Frederick Charles Willard was born in Shaker Heights (Ohio) in 1933. He studied at the Kentucky and Virginia Military Institutes. After going through the military, he reunited with his friend Vic Greco to form a comedy duo that began performing in theaters and appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964.

With Robert Klein, he became a regular at the famous Chicago Second City theater, while founding the Ace Trucking Company, which performed both on stage and on television. He made his film debut in 1967 in Teenage Mother, he was seen in off Broadway since 1969, and between the late sixties and early seventies he became a regular on the small screen in series such as Superagente 86, Amor a la americana and the Johnny Carson, Dick Cavett or Bob Newhart shows.

In the cinema, he could be seen in Crazy Drivers Academy, Roxanne, Double life and already in the 21st century in Wedding plans, Good roll, American Pie: what a wedding !, 2 hang very smoked, The reporter: the legend of Ron Burgundy, Date Movie, Epic Movie, The Summer of Their Lives, The Masters of the News and was the only human face that could be seen in the Pixar WALL.E masterpiece.

On television, Willard’s career seems like an encyclopedia of comedy series or sentimental comedies. To name a few, Holidays at sea, The golden girls, Fame, Fernwood 2-night, America 2-night (in both he coincided with Martin Mull, with whom he repeated on several occasions), Marriage with children, A Crime, Keep Dreaming, Household Things, Roseanne (where Mull and Willard gave birth to a gay couple) …

And the same goes for his appearances on television shows: to those already mentioned, in the United States they remember his fifty sketchs in the Jay Leno show and his last performances in the Jimmy Kimmel show. Willard’s latest work has been the Space Force series, with Steve Carell, which will premiere on Netflix on May 29.

