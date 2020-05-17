FILE – In this April 26, 2015 photo, Fred Willard poses during the 42nd Emmy Awards, in Burbank, California. Her daughter Hope Mulbarger reported on Saturday, May 16, 2020, that her father passed away on Friday night.









AP, File







Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision





































THE ANGELS

Fred Willard, the comedian whose improvisational style kept him active for more than 50 years in movies like “This Is Spinal Tap,” “Best In Show” and “Anchorman,” has died. He was 86 years old.

The actor’s daughter Hope Mulbarger said in a statement released Saturday that her father passed away in peace on Friday night. The cause of death has not yet been released.

“He was active, working and making us happy to the end,” said Mulbarger. “We love him so much! We will miss him forever. ”

Willard rarely received a starring role or even a supporting role, and he specialized in brief performances.

He was nominated for an Emmy four times for his roles in the series “What’s Hot, What´s Not”, “Everybody Loves Raymond”, “Modern Family” and “The Bold and the Beautiful”.

“How lucky we all were able to enjoy the gifts of Fred Willard,” actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who married Christopher Guest, the director of “Best In Show” and “Waiting for Guffman,” tweeted.

“Thanks for the laughter, Mr. Willard,” he wrote.

Willard’s death occurs almost two years after the death of his wife Mary Willard at 71. She was a playwright and television writer, and was also nominated four times for the Emmy.

After the death of his wife, Willard doubted that he would return to work. But the comedian was invited to the show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to mock US President Donald Trump’s “space force”.

“There was no sweeter or funny man,” Kimmel tweeted. “We were very fortunate to meet Fred Willard and we will miss his constant visits.”

.