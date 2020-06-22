Comedian DL Hughley passed out on stage after testing positive for the virus | AP

It came out that the comedian DL Hughley, vanished in the middle of the stage after testing positive Covid-19.

It was the comedian himself who announced through his Instagram account that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after passing out at the show in Nashville, Texas.

DL Hughley 57, lost consciousness while performing a Show at the Zanies comedy nightclub on Friday night, so he was immediately hospitalized, according to media reports.

Last Saturday, through a video, the humorist later revealed that he had been treated by exhaustion and dehydration

I also had a positive result for COVID-19, which blew my mind, « he says in the video. » It was what they call asymptomatic. I had no symptoms, the classic symptoms. «

At present, Hughley has been put in quarantine in his Nashville hotel room for 14 days. The remaining two nights of their four-night engagement at Zanies were canceled.

Our friend DL Hughley had a medical emergency while acting on Friday and was hospitalized overnight. According to his publicist, he suffered exhaustion after working and traveling this week, « the club posted on Facebook. « I love you, DL, and we hope to see this King of Comedy in Nashville soon! »

Hugley revealed that at no time had it manifested any of the symptoms typically associated with coronavirus, not even shortness of breath and fever. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists the fatigue as one of the symptoms of the disease.

So, in addition to all the other things to keep in mind, « advises Hughley in the video, if » you pass out in the middle of a show, on stage, you probably need to get tested. «

Hugley, in addition to serving as a comedian, he is also a car, radio and television presenter, among his participations the film of 2000 Spike Lee’s « The Original Kings of Comedy » opposite Steve Harvey, Bernie Mac and Cedric the Entertainer.

He also starred « The Hughleys« which aired on ABC and UPN from 1998 to 2002 and has been a host on CNN talk shows and also hosts the radio show » The DL Hughley Show « , distributed in dozens of markets