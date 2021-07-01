Comedian and Actor Bill Cosby, Released Today! | Instagram

It appears that the Pennsylvania Superior Court overturned the sentence three to 10 years for agr3s1on on Andrea Constand, which they imposed on the comedian and actor Bill Cosby, this is how it became known that today has remained in Liberty.

Bill Cosby was released from prison after his conviction for agr3s1ón s3xu9l was overturned, because as you may recall, comedian Bill Cosby was released on Wednesday shortly after a court overturned his conviction for dr0g9r and ag3ed1r s3xualm3nt3 to a woman 15 years ago.

He was released shortly before 2:30 pm (18:30 GMT), “a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections told . about Cosby, who has been serving jail time since September 2018 after being sentenced to a minimum sentence of three years in prison.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court overturned Andrea Constand’s three to 10-year sentence for agr3s1ón s3xu9l, which was imposed on comedian and actor Bill Cosby, after finding a settlement with a previous prosecutor that prevented him from being charged in the case.

It should be noted that the also author of several books spent more than two years of a sentence of three to 10 years in a state prison near Philadelphia, which he entered in 2018.

This is how the comedian promised to serve the full 10 years of his sentence after the events in the 2004 meeting with Canadian Andrea Constand, a former basketball player who is currently 48 years old.

And the fact is that he was denied parole by not agreeing to participate in programs for single d3l1ncu3ntes for almost three years in state prison, for which he pledged to serve 10 years.

As you may know, Cosby is 83 years old and was convicted of dr0g9r and s3xu9lm3 abuse by the Temple University employee.

The formerly known Dad of the United States was indicted at the end of 2015 by a prosecutor who had evidence and the case was opened shortly before the time prescribed, which occurs at the age of 12.

According to the indictment, Cosby invited Andrea Constand to a property he owned in Pennsylvania, that night he drugged her and assaulted her only.

The lower appeals court asked that the pattern of drug addiction and sexual abuse of women be considered, after obtaining five more testimonies.

It is important to note that Cosby was one of the first celebrities to be charged after a series of denunciations of the #MeToo movement came to light.

However, prosecutors did not immediately say whether they would appeal or attempt to try actor Cosby a third time.

Cosby’s attorneys, instead, claimed that prosecutors presented vague evidence of the conduct not charged, including the comedian’s own recollections in his testimony about giving the women alcohol and drugs before the s3xu9l3s encounters.