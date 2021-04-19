Comeback to the desperate champion Kei Nishikori

The Japanese love story Kei nishikori with the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy continues for the ninth time. Since 2011, he has proclaimed his esteem for the city, the club and Spanish gastronomy, highlighting paella.

In Barcelona he has once again found a balm for his ills. Continually martyred by an injury to his right elbow, even having visited the operating room, he is in need of results. This Monday he reaped a meritorious one because he raised a game that was repeatedly escaping the hands of Argentine Guido Pella.

The 2014 and 2015 champion, returning to the tournament after the 2019 semifinals, came back from 2-4 in the second heat, in which the South American gave up his blank serve to seal the victory. He paid dearly for this mistake. He stuck his head out at 3-0 in the tiebreak, at which point Nishikori definitely took the reins of the match relieved to continue in the fight.

Nishikori, 31 years old and 39th in the world, beat Pella, 30 years old and 50th ATP, by 4-6, 7-6 (4) and 6–2 in 2h.39 ‘, qualifying for the round of 16, against the Chilean Cristian Garin. The best should be the adverario, except unexpected incidence, of Rafael Nadal in eighths.