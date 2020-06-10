Lion took advantage of his favorite status to win in the last minutes to Santos 2-1, in a duel corresponding to the quarterfinals of the e-Liga MX. Nico Sosa commanded the locals while Eduardo Aguirre He did it for the lagoons.

The ‘Green Bellies’ they agreed to the big party of the e-league MX as general seconds and with a Intractable soda. For his part, Saints he was positioned in the seventh general after some Irregular virtual encounters.

The visiting squad took the lead on the scoreboard at 30 ′. Those led by Guillermo Almada They made an excellent collective move that ended in the scoring of the center forward from Laguna. León tried to tie before the first 45 minutes, but he did not find the goal of the equalizer.

For the complementary part, things were different. Nico Sosa himself equaled the board to 68 ′ after an excellent right-footed shot inside the big rival area. When it seemed like the match would go into overtime, the local club to score at the last minute and, thus, conclude the match with victory.

With this result, León joined Toluca as the first two semifinalists of this e-Liga MX. For their part, both Santos and Atlético de San Luis said goodbye to the virtual tournament in this quarter-final phase.

