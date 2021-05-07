“Come when you leave mass and we watch porn sitting in the pool”

Who is the worst owner the NBA has ever known? It is not easy to mix times, markets, business and sports management … but it is clear that Donald Sterling has many ballots to be chosen. Made the Clippers little more than a laughingstock and it came out after an ugly racist scandal. The Maloof family years at Sacramento Kings, certainly James Dolan’s turmoil in New York, where the basketball mecca has become a vulgar team… at best; And also, it cannot be absent, the one that at the time was considered the worst, almost a predecessor of these and others, not crafty, who followed it: Ted Stepien, who owned the Cleveland Cavaliers between 1980 and 1983.

Stepien, who was born in Pennsylvania and died in Cleveland in 2007 of a heart attack at the age of 82, left the Cavs with a balance of 66-180 in his stage, in which he had five coaches (one of them the legendary Chuck Daly , which did not last a single course) and lost 15 million dollars of the time. Making money wasn’t his problem – he created the National Advertising Service in 1947 with just $ 500. By 1980, it was generating about 80 million a year. That allowed him to launch himself into the world of professional basketball, a dream that after the NBA extended into the CBA (Continental Basketball Association), the GBA (Global Basketball Association) and with its offspring, a finally irrelevant United Pro Basketball. His bid for the Cavs mid-1980 with the acquisition of 38% of the franchise for 2 million dollars. In just a few months it already controlled 82%.

Disowned by the public of the Cavs, who under his command became known as Cleveland Cadavers, considered renaming the franchise the Ohio Cavaliers and turning it into a traveling attraction that he played for other cities nearby or even not very far away, in a radius that included as far as Toronto. Although he defined himself as anti-segregation and “a supporter of a fully integrated society,” his view of the then extremely sensitive race issues in player-franchise-fan relations was anything but discreet or sensitive. From “I am concerned that blacks are 5% of the market, but occupy 75% of the workforce” to “blacks neither buy tickets nor buy almost anything advertised on television, a franchise is like any other business and you have to take those things into account ”.

And then there is, of course, the Stepien Rule. The rule the NBA had to implement to protect Ted Stepien… from Ted Stepien. After he got through the first rounds of the draft (all between 1982 and 1985, one of them the one that would put James Worthy in the Lakers), it was established that a franchise could not carry out operations with future and consecutive first rounds. In other words, if the one from one year was transferred, the one from the next could not be transferred, not at least until the draft of the first was passed and this was already past. You can also if you receive other first of those years in return. When George and Gordon Gund paid $ 20 million in 1983 for the Cavs, they had to buy first-round picks from the next four drafts from the NBA as well, a League go-to so that the new owners wouldn’t be buried by their bizarre decisions. predecessor, whose Cavs had named the New York Times in December 1982 “the worst-managed professional basketball team in history.”

The figure of Stepien, unforgettable for his things, now returns to the fore thanks to a great article by Joe Vardon and Jason Lloyd in The Athletic, in which they recall one of the most extravagant and failed ideas of an owner … extravagant and failed: the creation of a group of cheerleaders in the style of the Laker Girls who had formed Doctor Jerry Buss in the Lakers, one of the symbols of the rise and glory of Showtime in the hands of a legendary owner who changed the Lakers, the NBA and American professional sports forever.

A story, that of Vardon and Lloyd, which begins by recalling what a local journalist, from the Akron Beacon Journal, encountered when he contacted the new owner, in the summer of 1980, to write a profile on him. His name was Sheldon Ocker and Stepien thus agreed with him to conduct an interview: “Come on Sunday after mass, we will sit by the pool and watch porn.” But instead of arriving at the millionaire’s house, Ocker ended up in a still-closed nightclub where Stepien put a group of young dancers to the test, a sordid casting to form the ‘Teddi-Bears’, his own version of the Laker Girls and, finally, a dismal failure. Another one. ORnot for whose direction he hired his own wife and a vaudeville artist and in which he included Nancy, his 19-year-old daughter.

The women who were part of those Teddi-Bears and who have participated in the report are proud and believe that they paid the price of Stepien’s horrible relationship with his environment, with Cleveland and with the fans of some Cavs fed up with his bad decisions . Ostracized, mall appearances, and booed at the old Richfield Coliseum, almost always full … with empty seats. They charged $ 25 per game and had to put their image up for whatever was necessary, including calendars and promotional appearances of all kinds.

The matter ended in scandal. The boos to the animation group began in the first game in which they performed. Bob Dolgan, a columnist for the Cleveland Plain Dealer, wrote that he had attended “the most disturbing performance he had seen in 35 years of attending sporting events. A study of the inhumanity that man could demonstrate towards man”. In 1982 another journalist, Doug Clarke, wrote a devastating article in which he warned that several dancers had signed a letter accusing the Cavaliers of “unprofessionalism, breaking promises, maintaining outdated dance routines, disrespect … ”. The article also talked about racist and sexist behavior towards dancers. Stepien responded with a libel complaint asking for $ 2 million in damages. He finally withdrew the complaint after facing, in the last game of the 1981-82 season, with Clarke in the middle of the pavilion. The journalist’s accreditation was taken away and he was expelled from the compound. The end of the experiment was imminent as, in reality, the abused was Stepien in the Cleveland Cavaliers.