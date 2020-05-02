Covering the mythical Beatles and, of course, contributing something, is a task only available to the chosen ones. What happens with that extraordinary rock group that are The Niftys -‘primus interpares’ in their style- and who have dared with the legendary ‘Come together’. In other words, ‘Let’s go together’, in Spanish, which is a perfect motto to continue fighting the madito coronavirus, for which the band pays a fair and well-deserved tribute to those who are playing the most in this fight. Here is the video clip.

Video clip that we offer here and that the Albacete group The Niftys has had the participation of a large number of followers. From their social networks they asked the public to send videos of how they are contributing to this crisis caused by the coronavirus. This was done by many health workers, from hospitals or different nursing homes.

Also firefighters, deliverymen, cleaning staff or the tide of people who have launched to manufacture material to fight the pandemic. Those who wanted to send a message of optimism from their confinement were also invited to be participants. And this is the result.

The song is a forceful reinterpretation of Together Come Together ’by The Beatles, in which they lean to launch this message of union, strength and solidarity. Artists like Rozalén, Guille de Ángelus Apátrida, Los Bengala or Potato Omelette Band, among many others, They have also participated in this beautiful tribute that The Niftys summarizes in one message: Together we can do everything.

Classic rock and blues with full energy

The Niftys are formed in Albacete and have long been attracting attention throughout the peninsula. They drink from the classic rock and roll and blues, but they put all those roots on the table with a sound that is pure energy and totally current. Their career has led them to be winners of the MCC International, Sonidos Mans or the battle of the Blues Cazorla. To be finalists for the Mad Cool Talent and the Shure Call for Legends of Europe.

This is how they have come to play in places as disparate as Sonorama, A Son do Camiño, Blues Cazorla, Atlantic Fest or the Festival of the Senses, and to be invited by artists such as Nikki Hill, Love Of Lesbian or Immaculate Fools. On January 24, they began their new tour at its best with a spectacular concert in the Caracol room in Madrid, a great concert with an absolute fullness and to which the photo of this news belongs.

An overwhelming live show that has surprised the public and the press on the recent tour with Nikki Hill for our country, where they were the band that accompanied the North American in 8 concerts during 11 intense days of November. Burgos, Valladolid, Albacete, Castellón or Valencia were some of the cities that were able to enjoy this new tour before the obligatory stop due to the health emergency, and that is with many other dates when it returns to normal.

.