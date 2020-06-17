Mario Balotelli, a Brescia forward in open controversy with his club for several weeks, defended his position this Saturday and encouraged those who doubt him to go to the sports center of the northern team to see him work.

“Enough with the questions about whether I train or not. I train, I have always come to exercise, it is enough to ask myself if I train. If you want to know if I am going to train, come here (to the Brescia sports center), I have a double session , in the morning and in the afternoon, until Sunday. Come, you will see, “he said Balotelli in a live on Instagram.

Balotelli He also published a video in which his white training shirt is stained with dirt, to defend himself against the controversies about his lack of professionalism when exercising with the rest of his teammates.

The Italian has already been in controversy for several weeks with his club, after he skipped some training sessions alluding to a gastric problem, although his club regrets not having been warned previously.

This Friday, the Italian newspaper “La Gazzetta dello Sport” also reported that Balotelli He sent Brescia an official request that he be paid his full March salary, during which time the player continued to train at home under the club despite the competition being stopped due to the coronavirus.

The northern club, which signed Balotelli last summer, he is very annoyed with the attitude of the Italian striker and came to ask last week for a unilateral termination of his contract, which expires on June 30.