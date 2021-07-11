Come smooth relay in the PAN

MEXICO CITY.

CMovements began within the National Action Party (PAN) towards the renewal of its national leadership, which should take place in October, when the current statutory period of Marko Cortés Mendoza, president of the National Executive Committee (CEN), ends.

Unlike three years ago, when the replacement of the leadership caused a fracture in the PAN, with the departure of former president Felipe Calderón and his close group, this time the leaderships, even those that the party leadership has pushed aside, have opted to open a serene and head-on discussion about the direction of the party.

Marko Cortés, statutorily can be reelected another three years as leader of the PAN, and in recent days, other prominent PAN members have made clear their intention to seek the PAN leadership and began to present their first proposals to be at the head of the party.

Those who have already raised their hands to the leadership are the current governor of Querétaro, Francisco Domínguez Servién; the federal deputy Adriana Dávila, and the former deputy Gerardo Priego.

The former leader, Gustavo Madero, who has questioned the results of the PAN in the June 6 elections, commented through TwitterSpaces that the party requires “unity, direction and project” to consolidate itself as the main option before the government party.

The great challenge of the PAN is to find a narrative different from Morena’s and that convinces the majority of the population, we don’t have it yet, the people who are voting for us are doing so to be against Morena, but I would like them to vote for us for the proposals we are making, for the projects, programs and profiles.

So what the PAN has to be, is the flagship, the one that generates the proposals that can be enriched and strengthened with a greater number of people to be the alternative, that is in my opinion the role that the PAN should have after the elections, ”said Madero, the party’s life advisor.

Deputies, Laura Rojas, told Excelsior that the great challenge of the PAN is to consolidate itself not only as the second political force, but again as a party with a vocation for power, raising the causes of economic development, prosperity, employment and gender parity.

There are states and municipalities where the presence of the PAN is very strong and others where we practically do not exist, which makes it very difficult to be electorally competitive.

(We must) have municipal structures permanently working in 100% of the country’s municipalities, with objectives to be evaluated for the next elections; It should be one of the goals of the next national leadership, since only in this way can we aspire to better votes in the south of the country or the eastern part of the Valley of Mexico, for example, “said the PAN.

SIGN UP TO DIRECT THE PAN

On the eve, Francisco Domínguez Servién, governor of Querétaro, the entity that gave the best electoral results to the PAN, announced that he is analyzing running for the party’s leadership, having the support of prominent PAN leaderships.

In a message he commented that “right now they are specifically looking for us for the national leadership of the PAN,” while he reproached the results obtained by the party in the elections of June 6, where the party only obtained two, out of 15 governorships.

He explained that one of the changes that must be made in the PAN is the opening of the register and membership, since it has now become a small party and does not encourage new members.

They have kidnapped the registry, that’s one. And the second is that it has not made an opening, we say that we are a citizen party, then there must be an opening, “he said.

Federal deputy Adriana Dávila Fernández, pointed out that it is time for the PAN to be led by a woman, and recently said that she will seek the leadership, for which she has already begun to dialogue with different leaders of the party, including Senator Gustavo Madero .

The PAN needs an important change, of people who know the territory, who know how to understand the new moment, and of course I believe that yes, that a woman can make that change really and thoroughly, “he said.

The former federal deputy and former candidate for the governorship of Tabasco, Gerardo Priego Tapia, announced that he will go after the leadership of the PAN and commented that, if Marko Cortés decides to seek re-election, he must leave the CEN to participate in the internal election.

In the framework of the forum The PAN that Mexico needs, Priego Tapia assured that he has the conviction and the credentials to respond to the militancy, but above all to society.

The PAN must be an open, transparent party, in which the people trust so that the same society embraces and protects it, and that is what I am going to promote ”, he said.

