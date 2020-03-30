Political scientist Denise Dresser stated that the president’s actions reflect a pattern of provocation, irresponsibility and lack of seriousness.

In the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador should setting an example for citizens and use its convening power to implement the measures issued by the Ministry of Health, said the political scientist Denise Dresser and the political analyst, Sergio Aguayo.

At Political Table, Dresser observed that just a few days ago Hugo López-Gatell’s tone changed dramatically.

“It turned 180 degrees and we went from the healthy distance to ‘stay at your house’, because it is the last opportunity for Mexico to flatten the contagion curve; prevent Mexico from quickly starting to look like Italy or Spain where thousands of deaths are already lamented. “

The political scientist considered that the president of Mexico must undergo the coronavirus test since he was in contact with the Governor of Hidalgo, Omar Fayad, who confirmed that he tested positive.

Dresser criticized that in the midst of this crisis, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador accused the conservatives of want to take advantage of the power vacuum that would be generated if he stopped touring the country.

“He refused to take his temperature before getting on the plane and finally greeted the mother of the drug trafficker who did the most damage to Mexico (Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán), when he refused to receive victims of violence to not to damage the presidential inauguration, ”he said.

In his opinion, this reflects a pattern of provocation, irresponsibility and lack of seriousness, despite the fact that López Obrador has everything to be a great leader.

“This is the moment when López Obrador should demonstrate his ability to convene, of union, of collaboration, of example, in the face of adversity. It seems to me that the war that the president should wage is not against the windmills or the conservatives or the critics or the press, it is against the coronavirus, ”he indicated.

For his part, the academic Sergio Aguayo stressed the importance of reflecting on the impact that the explosion of infections in the United States could have on Mexico.

“There are some governors from the north who are talking about closing the border with the United States. It doesn’t seem like a crazy idea, it can be partially closed, leaving it open for the economic ”.

Also, Aguayo agreed with Dresser that the president must set an example for the rest of the citizens.

The historian Lorenzo Meyer affirmed that the panorama against the Covid-19 is clear, since only two basic operations can be taken: the Pontius Pilate and the Robinson Crusoe; that is, lcover your hands and isolate yourself.

However, he commented that Mexico cannot isolate itself in the same way that Italians or Spaniards do, for the underdevelopment in which it finds itself.

He also observed that on the one hand there is disbelief and the impossibility of everyone staying home because a large part of the population lives daily.

Below you can see the full Political Table: