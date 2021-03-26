Come out of the closet !, Lizbeth Rodríguez reveals who attracts her | Instagram

Free as the wind !, Lizbeth Rodríguez surprised everyone by expressing who attracts her and definitely coming out of the closet? The former host of Exposing Infidels He decided to write openly on Twitter what he likes and what kind of people he is attracted to.

The couple of Esteban VillaGómez He openly “declared” on social networks, surprising all his followers. Lizbeth Rodriguez He assured that he could no longer shut it up and is more than happy to reveal it.

I’m not going to shut it up anymore and I’m so happy to confess it … I’m SAPIOSE% UAL, the influencer wrote on her Twitter account.

The YouTube star caused a huge stir with his statement through the social network and had many comments about it. There were those who assured they are the same as Lizbeth, others who pointed out that that explained everything about her and others who did not even know what the beautiful influencer was talking about.

Sapiose% ual: that person who feels attraction towards the way of thinking / expressing / etc of another person, wrote one of his followers to clarify the situation to others.

With this, Lizbeth Rodríguez wanted to express exactly that, that for her a person who is very wise, intelligent and his way of acting is more than attractive; surely that was what attracted her to her current partner, since Rodríguez explained that Esteban was there for her in very difficult moments.

Eros Rodríguez’s mother has caused a stir on several occasions for her very affectionate treatment with some women, with some of them she has even played to spend 24 hours being a couple, something that is very compromising. Another of the girls who have been very close to the star of social networks is Celia Lora.

Lizbeth Rodríguez and the Mexican playmate were very close on the reality show Barak: El Experimento, in which compliments and more were dedicated; besides that there was a kiss between them. So much was the chemistry between these beautiful women that they continued to make content together after the program ended.

Liz surprised many by answering questions recently, in them she answered if it is true that she liked women, assuring that they are very pretty and later, she was asked if she had a relationship of 4, where she pointed out that she is only with Estaban and with Celia.