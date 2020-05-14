Hülkenberg resorts to the affectionate nickname with which he refers to Carlos, “bastard”

Pedro de la Rosa assures that this is great news for Spain and the fans

The signing of Carlos Sainz by Ferrari for 2021 is the great news of the year and after the announcement, there have been countless reactions celebrating the good news. We collect all the ones you can’t miss!

“Carlos signs, vamoooooos, Cabrón!” Says Nico.

“Take, take, take, come on, come on, take, take, come on, come on, come on, come on, come on, come on, come on, come on, big Carlos !!!!”, shares the Circuit from Barcelona-Catalunya.

“This is a real dream! Congratulations to Carlos Sainz and all the fans,” Pedro de la Rosa published.

“Congratulations, Carlos, a great step in your sports career and your goal. Much deserved after the great season of 2019,” says Roberto Merhi.

“Wow, congratulations, Carlos! A day of prize testing is enough to feel how special Ferrari is. Having a Spanish driver with a winning F1 car again is great news. Go for them, Carlos!” Daniel Juncadella shares.

“Great day for Spanish motoring with the news that comes from Maranello! Our most sincere congratulations to Carlos Sainz, who continues to make history in F1 with his signing for Scuderia Ferrari. How great, Carlos! Congratulations on this new adventure ! All Spanish motorsports share your joy, Carlos. We wish you the best and we will be by your side in this new challenge. Enjoy it, you deserve it! “, Shares the Royal Spanish Automobile Federation.

“Without a doubt the best news that I read on the screen of my mobile phone since the beginning of the crisis! Proud as president to have Carlos Sainz as Scuderia Ferrari driver. Without a doubt, a great step in his sports career. Impatient For seeing you already in action, Carlos, bravo! “, indicates the president of the Royal Spanish Automobile Federation, Manuel Aviñó.

“Good luck at Ferrari, Carlos!” Say the organizers of the Singapore Grand Prix.

“Goodbye, friend! We have only been together for a year, but it has been a pleasure, Carlos. We have laughed a lot and we have made some memories. To give everything, mate, we are going to end this year as it deserves,” shares Lando Norris.

“Delighted by Carlos Sainz. He has worked to build a reputation at McLaren, after a good job at Toro Rossoa ntes before Renault, a great challenge against Charles Leclerc!” Says Karun Chandhok.

