come back two sets to Musetti

Novak Djokovic has qualified this Monday for the fifteenth time for the Roland Garros quarterfinals after going back two sets to Lorenzo Musetti and finally close a favorable score of 6-7, 7), 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0 and withdrawal.

A five-set match is a safety cushion that Djokovic took advantage of. He rallied from a two-set deficit for the fifth time in his career, second at Roland Garros.

After a valiant effort, Musetti is forced to retire. @ DjokerNole advances to the quarterfinals 6-7 (7), 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0 ret. # RolandGarros pic.twitter. com / DcliHyrPzW – Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2021

He had already done it in the second round of 2012 before Andreas Seppi, Italian like Musetti and Matteo berrettini (25 years old and No. 9), who had secured his debut in the quarterfinals by the withdrawal of the Swiss Roger Federer. He did not go through the bad drink of the quarters of 2018, when he was beaten by another transalpine, Marco Cecchinato.

Djokovic reacted on his own and with the extra help of Musetti’s physical problems to be among the top eight at Roland Garros for the fifteenth time. Finalist in Rome, champion in Belgrade 2, got a wake-up call.

Musetti left his soul and after three hours of play asked for medical assistance, after receiving a 6-1 and 6-0 that led to a fifth set.

After having been physically treated off the court, seeing that there was no longer a possible miracle, Musetti decided to stop before the conclusion.