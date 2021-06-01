come back two sets and eliminate Thiem

Pablo Andujar after beating Thiem at Roland Garros / Getty Images

Pablo Andújar has become the man of the day in Paris. The Spanish tennis player Roger Federer’s executioner last week in Geneva defeated Dominic Thiem, world number four and who debuted his ‘Grand Slam’ record at the last US Open, he yielded today in his debut in the French tournament.

The Spanish tennis player came back and took the duel 4-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 and 6-4, banging on the table.

He beat @rogerfederer last week… ✅ … And he just beat Thiem after coming back two sets !! 😳 At 35, @AndujarPablo 🇪🇸 has decided to leave us all with our mouths open 👏👏👏👏👏 # RolandGarros #RGEurosport #LaCasaDelTenis 🎾 pic.twitter.com/mAYQlN88eM – Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) May 30, 2021

Andújar who had already defeated Roger Federer in the second round of the Open 250 in Geneva and who exploits his status as an ‘earthling’ to the fullest. He ended up bathing in the sand after 4 hours and 28 minutes of battle.

At 35, he will face the winner of the duel between Federico Delbonis and Radu Albot in the second round.

Pablo is the fourth Spaniard to qualify for the second round of the French Open after Paula Badosa, Roberto Bautista and Pablo Carreño.