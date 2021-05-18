Combining one dose of AstraZeneca with another from Pfizer is effective and safe

Administer a second dose of vaccine Pfizer / BioNTech to a person who received a first vaccination of Oxford / AstraZeneca is safe and effective, according to preliminary results of the CombivacS clinical trial promoting the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) and that studies the response of the immune system (immunogenicity) and safety (reactogenicity) when combining vaccines against covid-19 of different technologies, which is called a heterologous regimen against SARS-CoV-2.

The CombivacS study is the first in the world to offer data on immunogenicity derived from the combined use of two different vaccines

According to the data provided at a press conference, the participants who received a second dose of Pfizer had more neutralizing antibodies of SARS-CoV-2 than the control group in the trial, which received no second doses. In addition, adverse reactions in those who received a second vaccine they were mild to moderate and similar to those of a homogeneous vaccination with Pfizer, such as pain at the injection site (88.2%), headache (44.4%), general malaise ( 41.7%), local induration (35.5%), local erythema (31%) and chills (25.4%). Most of the symptoms disappeared from the third day after vaccination and no person required hospitalization.

The ISCIII has presented the preliminary results of CombivacS, in which they participate 676 people under 60 years of age who have already received a first dose of Vaxzevria (Oxford / AstraZeneca). Of these, 442 people are part of the experimental group of the trial, who will receive a second injection of Comirnaty (Pfizer / BioNTech) and who are followed temporarily after administration: seven days later, 14 days, 28 days, three months, six months and one year. Those that are made public this Tuesday are those of the cut of two weeks of study.

CombivacS is the first worldwide study to provide data on immunogenicity derived from the combined use of two different vaccines. Another study that also alternates two vaccines, the British Com-CoV, has only published preliminary data on reactogenicity. The study by the Spanish public institute is a randomized, multicenter phase II clinical trial with a 2: 1 ratio, that is, for each participant in the control group there are two participants in the experimental group.

