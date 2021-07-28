Combine vaccines: test Sputnik V with AstraZeneca

A new study to measure effectiveness and consequences of combining vaccines is coordinated from Russia.

The objective is to measure the effectiveness of mixing doses of the vaccines Sputnik V, of Russian development, with the biological AstraZeneca and the Oxford University.

Do you want to know more ?: see more facts about the Sputnik V and AstraZeneca vaccines

Trial to combine vaccines

As has been done in other countries, now Russia takes another step to obtain data that solves one of the most recurrent doubts in recent months: Is it possible to combine vaccines?

Until now, the existing data are few and only known information published for the combination of doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

However, in the coming weeks to this mixture, what results from the clinical trial to combine Sputnik V and AstraZeneca vaccines.

The study is carried out from the collaboration between the Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the Gamaleya Institute and the Swedish laboratory.

What is known about the study?

The possibility of combining Sputnik V and AstraZeneca vaccines was raised since November 23 last year, when no dose was yet applied in the world against it. SARS-CoV-2.

The clinical project involves the combination of one of the two components adenoviral vectors human AstraZeneca and mix it with the dose of Sputnik V.

The proposed order for the combination of vaccines is to apply a first dose of AstraZeneca and reinforce it with a second dose of Sputnik V.

The keys to the AstraZeneca vaccine

Same biotechnology

The Sputnik V and AstraZeneca vaccines are biological that are applied in Mexico and have similar technologies.

Both were developed based on a vector, that is, on a non-replicating adenovirus.

A nonreplicating adenovirus is a virus that the human immune system knows practically perfectly, as it is the virus that causes the common cold.

This adenovirus is responsible for introducing the SARS-CoV-2 antigen so that cells can replicate it and learn to defend themselves against the spike protein of the virus that causes Covid-19.

Learn about new data on vaccines that deal with the Delta variant

Some differences

By using adenovirus as a vehicle, the immune system can create immunity not only against the Covid-19, but also against this adenovirus.

Sputnik V, for example, uses two different adenoviruses for each dose Bd5 Y Ad26.

AstraZeneca is testing whether the use of a first dose of your vaccine and a second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine would work or improve protection against the virus.

Where are the trials conducted?

Clinical trials of the combination of vaccines with the adenoviral vector Ad26 Sputnik V are held in Argentina, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and other countries.

Scientists seek to empower effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine by applying this combined approach.

The combination of vaccines is studied to obtain data on how effective it could be in the presence of new variants of concern in the world.

To date, the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 69 countries.

The phases I and II of the clinical trials of the combination of Sputnik V and AstraZeneca could last until March 2022.

(With information from .)