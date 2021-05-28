combine commercial visits between face-to-face and virtual meetings

hello.com

Princess Leonor shares Confirmation ceremony with her classmates since she was little

Everything is ready. Princess Leonor receives her Catholic Confirmation this Friday in the parish of the Assumption of Our Lady, in the Madrid town of Aravaca, the same place where she made her First Communion in 2015. She does it accompanied only by her parents, Don Felipe and Doña Letizia , and his sister, the Infanta Sofía, as a result of the capacity restrictions imposed by the health crisis. Along with her, the rest of the students in her class, 4th of ESO from the Santa María de Los Rosales school, located just over a kilometer from the place where the religious ceremony will take place, will also receive the Sacrament. He has shared a course with most of them since he began his studies at the educational center in 2013, when he was only eight years old, so this event is presented as a beautiful farewell since, after growing up together, the Princess of Asturias says goodbye to Los Rosales to go to study abroad. VIEW GALLERY – This is the important appointment of Doña Sofía on the day that Princess Leonor will receive Confirmation Throughout the eight years that Princess Leonor has spent in the classrooms of Los Rosales, she has lived all kinds of enriching experiences with her classmates . One of them, the excursion he made to Santo Domingo de la Calzada, in La Rioja, in 2018. During the four days of coexistence away from home, the students visited other nearby towns and, according to the newspaper La Rioja, the Princess entered In some establishments in the area, such as a deli and a patisserie where he bought chocolate bonbons. During this brief trip, Leonor went completely unnoticed, to such an extent that not even the mayor of the city knew of her visit. In front of the door of the educational center, where King Felipe also studied, there have been the images of the first day of school in September of Leonor and Sofía, always accompanied by the Kings. Very exciting moments for the little ones in the family who carried their backpack, dressed in uniform and wore a nervous smile on their faces. It was last 2020 when, just a week after starting the course after an atypical summer, the class of the Princess of Asturias was confined after the positive of a student. Despite the fact that the eldest daughter of Don Felipe and Doña Letizia underwent a PCR test with a negative result, she was recommended, like her companions, a preventive confinement of fourteen days. After that period of time, and after taking the lessons online, he resumed classes normally. VIEW GALLERY News in the religious ceremony The Confirmation ceremony will be marked by numerous changes due to the pandemic. For the first time, 4th year ESO students will receive Confirmation along with 1st year Baccalaureate students, the course in which the act was usually carried out. Given the addition of more students, the organization of the educational institution has been forced to distribute them into different groups to respect the capacity. For this reason, throughout the following weeks, young people will attend the religious act in a biased way. A new church has also been chosen to carry out Confirmation. In a traditional way, and since Los Rosales opened its doors in 1952, it had always been celebrated in the Buen Suceso parish, located on Calle Princesa in Madrid. Given the lack of space and dates available, the decision was made to add a new temple for this year’s ceremony, which will undoubtedly be exceptional. Another difference is that the students do not wear the school uniform but a formal suit. VIEW GALLERY This is the school where Los Rosales has spent eight years focuses its areas of knowledge on the social and experimental sciences, the humanities, languages, and Information and Communication technologies. Its maxim is to promote the learning of foreign languages, including English, French, German and Chinese, and to offer religious education to its students, officially organizing the ceremonies of First Communion and Confirmation. Since its inauguration in 1952, numerous relevant personalities from the world of politics, economics, science, art and sport have passed through its classrooms. In addition, the private institution offers transportation service, dining room, medical service, psycho-pedagogical office, sports club, music and arts school, space for parents and a coexistence plan. – Leonor, microphone in hand, works as a journalist and recounts her experience as an ESO student. An exciting new stage Princess Leonor is about to finish her compulsory education while her sister, the Infanta Sofía, is in 2nd year of ESO Leonor However, he will not study Baccalaureate at Los Rosales but will go to UWC Atlantic College in Wales in the United Kingdom for two years. With the magical 12th century Saint Donat’s castle as the setting and in a boarding school, the eldest daughter of Don Felipe and Doña Letizia will study an International Baccalaureate consisting of arts, science and humanities subjects divided into six groups. In addition to promoting creativity and sports, to receive the diploma, students must perform a service to the community among which they can choose to support local schools, work with children with disabilities, first aid, a lifeguard course or build boats. An adventure outside the palace to which another royal has also wanted to join; Princess Alexia of the Netherlands. Both will be classmates and have several things in common such as mastery of Spanish (since Alexia learned it from her mother, Queen Máxima), a love of dancing or a passion for fashion.