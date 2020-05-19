A research team from the University of Cádiz and Miguel Hernández de Elche propose a method for use of mechanized hands that reduces fatigue. The study will serve as a basis to personalize them according to changes in heart rate or sweating and improve their precision.

The proposed method, as published by the Discover Foundation, consists of an application that combines the gaze and brain wave control to direct a mechanized arm. In other words, the subject thinks about the movement he wants to make, the computer interprets it and the device performs it. In the case of the ocular technique, it is the movements of the eye that indicate the action to be performed.

Predict the activity the user wants to do

In this way, eye and brain control predicts the activity the user wants to do and it allows you to gradually execute the action, without confusing or anticipating movements, as well as interrupting the task at any time.

One of the problems in using these mechanisms used to mobilize some member of the user, called exoskeletons, is that a high mental demand is required during an exhaustive task, which causes fatigue or frustration and that the precision in the actions of the device decreases. For this reason, the experts propose in the article ‘Physiological Responses During Hybrid BNCI Control of an Upper-Limb Exoskeleton’ published in the journal Sensors the analysis of the physiological reactions of the patients to determine when the successes are reduced and thus avoid failures in their performance.

Tiredness after using exoskeletons

Specifically, experts have measured the fatigue that occurs after the use of robotic exoskeletons through heart rate and skin changes, such as sweating, with this interface that combines two different techniques to order movements, the brain and the eye. “Although we might think a priori that using the eyes to open and close the hand would be more stressful, for example, due to the physical activity involved in moving them, the use of the brain-neural mode, in the one that only acts the thought, causes a greater mental fatigue ”, affirms to the Foundation Discover the researcher of the University of Cádiz Francisco Javier Badesa, author of the article.

The mechanical or robotic exoskeletons are armors that simulate any part of the body and they can be carried by patients with spinal cord injuries to facilitate the movement of their own limbs. In this way, immobilized people can incorporate them in order to carry out actions similar to those carried out without disability.

According to the researchers, current brain-computer interfaces allow the detection and translation of electrical, magnetic, or metabolic activity into control signals from external devices or machines. However, the precision and safety of these systems are still insufficient for everyday applications, with an error rate of around 70%. Therefore, experts are looking for ways to make them more accurate so that users can use them with confidence. One of the lines of research, precisely, is to find the combination of different biological signals that reduce errors.

These precision failures are motivated, among other things, by fatigue or fatigue caused by the user. Therefore, they propose a hybrid model that combines control techniques through the brain and gaze, in order to reduce these symptoms.

After studying eleven volunteers who participated in the experiments, the team determined that there were statistically significant differences in changes in sweating and pulse rate with the use of both interfaces. In addition, they confirmed that the hybrid model achieved better performance. Only one of the users made a mistake, which places the success in almost 100% of the use cases.

Experts indicate that these findings could be the first step in adapting these control systems to changes in physiological reactions. In other words, the user modifies the order from thinking to looking at an alteration in the heart pulse, for example. In this way, the technique would produce less fatigue and stress and would be more dynamic and efficient.

The study has been funded through AIDE, Adaptive Multimodal Interfaces to Assist Disabled People in Daily Activities of the European Union’s Horizon 2020 framework program and the project ‘Estimation of the state and intention of the user and development of adaptive stimulation algorithms’ of the Ministry of Innovation and Science.

