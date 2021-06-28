Combates Global Announces Complete, Live CBS SN Televised Card For July 2

NEW YORK– June 28, 2021 – Combate Global today announced the complete lineup for its next Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event on Friday, July 2, live on CBS Sports Network (11 pm ET / 10 pm CT) from Miami, Fla.

In a featured featherweight (145 pounds) contest, hard-hitting powerhouse Jose “Froggy” Estrada (6-2) will square off with knockout artist Leonardo “Chimy” Morales (10-4).

The pride of Ventura, Calif., Estrada is a 30-year-old trailblazer who has earned all six of his professional career wins via (T) KO or submission.

Last seen in action prior to the pandemic, Estrada forced previously unbeaten rising star Adrian Guzman to tap out from a rear-naked choke in the second round (1:30) of their Combate matchup on April 26, 2019.

The 28-year old Morales of Managua, Nicaragua is riding a three-fight winning streak, with all three of his latest wins having come by way of (T) KO or submission.

Morales, who boasts a 70 percent finish rate to date, holds notable victories over Gabriel Benitez and Masio Fullen, and fought the distance of his bout against superstar Yair Rodriguez.

On the heels of a thrilling performance and debut in La Jaula, the Combate Americas competition cage, Tommy “The Spaniard” Aaron (7-4) of Los Angeles, Calif. will battle fellow veteran Alex “Bam Bam” Velasco (8-6) of Ensenada, BC, Mexico by way of San Diego, Calif. at lightweight (155 pounds).

Another featured lightweight contest will pit Dumar “Corazon de Leon” Roa (15-8) of Bogota, Colombia via Monterrey, NL, Mexico against Ivan “Choko” Castillo (19-13) of Ensenada.

The preliminary bout card will feature a featherweight matchup between two professional debut competitors and top prospects, Dorian Ramos (0-0) of Tucson, Ariz. and Luis Panuco (0-0) of El Centro, Calif.

In flyweight (125 pounds) action, Juan “Yin Yang” Ramirez (1-1) of Tijuana, BC will do battle against Cody Davis (1-0) of Los Angeles.

Another flyweight affair and matchup between two professional debut fighters will see Daniel Fernandez (0-0) of Ciudad Juarez, Chih., Mexico collide with Llorrvic Acevedo (0-0) of Denver, Colo.

Scheduled to make her professional debut, Melissa Amaya (0-0) of Spokane, Wash. will face an opponent to be determined.