Combate removed from UFC Vegas 31 undercard

Within hours of the UFC Vegas 31 undercard. One match was removed from the undercard. A positive for COVID-19 in Anderson Dos Santos’ team he made the fight against Miles Johns was canceled.

The announcement that made by Johns on their social networks.

Notice

Johns, it came from knocking out Kevin Natividad on UFC Vegas 12. Before that victory, he was knocked out by Mario Bautista on UFC 247. The winner of Contender Series He will be looking for his first winning streak inside the Octagon. Thousands became known for his passage in LFA, where he was the organization’s bantamweight champion.

Saints, was looking to get his first winning streak in the Octagon. After losing his first two bouts, the Brazilian submitted to Martin Day on UFC On ESPN 18. The paulista is known for his time on the regional circuit of Brazil and for his strong grappling, with 12 victories by the way of completion.

At the moment it is not known if the fight will be transferred to a new card or both will receive new rivals.

UFC Vegas 31 It will take place this afternoon at the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.

